Reds legend predicts 23-year-old phenom can reach Shohei Ohtani, Ronald Acuna Jr. levels

With Cincinnati Reds star Elly De La Cruz starting Spring Training on a high, Reds legend Sean Casey has backed him to reach the same level as Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuna Jr.

The 23-year-old shortstop burst into the major leagues in 2023 and impressed even more in his first full season in the majors last year. With veteran manager Terry Francona coming out of retirement to join Cincinnati, HOFer Casey said on The Mayor's Office podcast that De La Cruz will be the heart of the team going forward (0 - 3:37):

"I know he had a really good year last year, there's no doubt about it but there's a level. When you watch Elly De La Cruz play, there's another level for this guy, there really is. It's one of those levels you're like, is he Ronald Acuna Jr. 40-70? Is he Shohei Ohtani 50-50? He's an electric shortstop, the way he plays the game, he's got a cannon of an arm. Everything looks so smooth. He's got that great smile, he's going to be that team leader.

"And I just think that Tito (Terry Francona) going to see him in the Dominican this offseason sent a message to Elly De La Cruz saying you're our guy. I'm flying all the way out here to make sure I meet you. You're the guy I got to lock eyes with because you're going to be the leader in this club that's going to get the Redlegs back to the postseason, back to winning World Series titles."

Elly De La Cruz signed with the Cincinnati Reds as an international free agent in 2018 and made his MLB debut in 2023. He has since become one of the most eye-catching players in the majors, with his power hitting and electric pace.

Heading into the 2025 MLB season, spirits are high in the Cincinnati camp after veteran manager Terry Francona signed in the winter. Soon after signing with the club, Francona visited De Le Cruz in the Dominican to share his vision on the team's future.

MLB insider believes that the Reds convince Elly De La Cruz to spend his entire career in Cincinnati

Just days into Spring Training, Elly De La Cruz has turned heads by hitting homers from both sides of the plate in his first game of the year.

The Dominican is no doubt the most exciting the talent in the MLB, and insider Matt Vasgersian believes that they will try to keep him forever, saying (via Baseball Tonight):

“You combine this special, generational type talent with the idea that the Reds have a clean canvas as far as future payroll obligations, and there’s no reason that the Reds can’t offer him the kind of contract that could keep him in Cincinnati forever.”

Overall, it looks like a big year ahead for both De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds as they already show huge potential early in the year. However, only time will tell if they will compete in the playoffs in October.

