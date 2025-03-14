Reds legend reveals bold prediction for Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers could win 104 games or more in 2025, Cincinnati Reds legend Sean Casey believes.

On MLB Network published on March 13, Sean Casey and co-host Adnan Virk discussed how the Dodgers have a spoil of riches given the depth of their pitching staff.

In particular, Casey made one of his boldest predictions to date regarding the 100+ win total for Los Angeles:

“That’s tough to do. If anyone can do it, the Dodgers can do it. I actually think there’s two things, here. If they stay healthy with that rotation, and with how deep they are, and if that big three can stay healthy, I think they do win 104.”

Casey warned, though, that if injuries play a role once again this season, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ win total may suffer as a result. He added:

“If, like last year, with guys going down, rotation looks a little different, one or two of those guys gets hurt, Betts or Freeman goes down, I think that 104, that’s a big number.”

Casey and Virk concluded that the enviable pitching depth of the Los Angeles Dodgers will help them have a highly successful season, especially as injured pitchers like Clayton Kershaw and Tony Gonsolin will return this season.

Moreover, the expected return of Shohei Ohtani to the mound could catapult the Dodgers to well over 100 wins this season. The key, as Casey and Virk pointed out, remains in how many innings the team can expect from Japanese hurlers Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki.

Looking at the Los Angeles Dodgers starting rotation in 2025

As things stand, the Los Angeles Dodgers' starting rotation looks terrific on paper. According to FanGraphs, the Dodgers are expected to go with a five-man rotation to start the season.

Taking the top spot is Yamamoto, who will look to build on an injury-filled first season in North America. In the second spot, newcomer Roki Sasaki will be expected to play a crucial role for the Dodgers in his first pro season in the Majors.

Free-agent acquisition Blake Snell is projected as the No. 3 starter in the upcoming season. At 32, Snell will be the oldest pitcher in the Dodgers’ rotation. Nevertheless, he’s a workhorse and could eat up close to 170 to 180 innings.

The back end of the rotation features Tyler Glasnow and Dustin May. Glasnow and May will be looked upon to eat up innings while providing the club with a chance to win every time they take mound.

All told, manager Dave Roberts will look to deploy four righties and one southpaw this season. That's why inserting Snell as the No. 3 starter makes sense, as it provides a righty-lefty balance in the rotation.

It’s worth pointing out that Bobby Miller and Landon Knack will be first up in case of injury. While they might not make the team out of training camp, fans will surely get another glimpse of these young arms during the season, especially if injuries become a factor for Los Angeles.

