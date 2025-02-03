  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Reds president delivers verdict on Austin Hays' $5,000,000 signing

Reds president delivers verdict on Austin Hays' $5,000,000 signing

By Chirag Dhariya
Modified Feb 03, 2025 11:00 GMT
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Kansas City Royals - Source: Imagn
Reds president delivers verdict on Austin Hays' $5,000,000 signing (Source: Imagn)

On Thursday, free agent outfielder Austin Hays signed with the Cincinnati Reds for the 2025 season. Hays and the Reds agreed a one-year, $5 million, contract.

After an injury-riddled 2024 season, Hays will hope to bounce back with the Reds in 2025. Cincinnati Reds president of baseball operations, Nick Krall, discussed Hays' addition to the clubhouse on MLB Network Radio:

“First off, with Hayes, we looked at awesome Hayes. We looked at making some other outfield moves and didn't work out. But Hayes is a guy that two years ago he was an all-star, and he had some physical issues last year with the kidney issues.”
also-read-trending Trending
“We looked at it as, hey, if this guy's got a chance to bounce back, he's got a chance to be a really good player, especially in our ballpark. Really excited to have him. He's motivated to come back and get back to where he was.”

Due to injuries, Hays was limited to 85 games in 2024 and also suffered a serious kidney infection late in the season. The 2023 All-Star spent the year splitting time between the Baltimore Orioles and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Reds president discusses Austin Hays’ position on the field

In the aforementioned interview, Krall also talked about Austin Hays’ expected playing position with the Reds.

“We talked to him for a while during the offseason, And when we did, it was something that just seemed like a really good match for us. He's going to be in the outfield,” Krall said.
“Spencer Steer plays left field, plays all over some infield outfield. TJ Friedl, Jake Fraley, Stuart Fairchild. All those guys are going to be competing for playing time in the outfield at different spots.
“So we feel it's a pretty good mix of players and both lefties and righties and feel like it has a chance to be impactful, ” he added.

While playing for both the Orioles and Phillies, Austin Hays posted a .255 batting average with five home runs, 20 RBIs and a .699 OPS.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी