Reds skipper Terry Francona says Alexis Diaz's Dodgers move could prove beneficial for all parties involved

Having struggled for consistency with the Cincinnati Reds this season, closer Alexis Diaz was shortlisted by the Los Angeles Dodgers as a trade target. On Thursday, a move eventually materialized, as Diaz was acquired by the Dodgers, with minor league prospect Mike Villani going the other way.
Shortly after the trade was confirmed, Cincinnati Reds skipper Terry Francona made an appearance on MLB Network Radio, wishing Diaz the best and hoping that this is a trade that could prove to be 'good for everyone involved' when looking back at it a few years from now.
"I think it's better for everybody," Terry Francona said. "Not to be critical of Alexis. Sometimes getting a new start can be really good for a player. We're not going to root against him.
"Guys go to a different place and maybe they are more receptive to some of the things. It happens all over the place. The only time I'll root against him is [if] he's pitching against us."
The Dodgers are hoping Alexis Diaz can return to past glory to help an injury-ravaged bullpen
LA players like Brusdar Graterol, Michael Kopech, Evan Phillips, Blake Treinen and Kirby Yates are all on the IL, looking at long stints on the sidelines. With this, the Dodgers find themselves in a bullpen injury crisis, which can also indirectly impact the health of the few healthy starting pitchers they have left, if not dealt with in time.
For that task, one of the men Dave Roberts and Co. have identified is Alexis Diaz. Though he is clearly far from his best right now, Diaz was an All-Star as recently as 2023, and definitely has it in him to return to those levels, which is something the Dodgers are clearly banking on.
Having acquired Diaz, a relatively experienced player at the top level, without giving up too much, could certainly prove to be quite a masterstroke by the 2024 World Series champions, if the Puerto Rican is able to unlock his undoubted potential.
For now, Diaz has been sent to the Dodgers' training facility in Arizona to perfect his craft.