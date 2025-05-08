Reds vs. Braves: Game 4, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 8, MLB 2025

The Cincinnati Reds and Atlanta Braves wrap up their four-game set today. At 7:15 pm ET, the Braves will aim for a series victory, while Cincinnati, after a win yesterday, is angling to salvage a split.
Reds vs Braves recent form and records
The Reds are 19-19, which is good for second in the NL Central. They're 4-6 in their last 10, and the win last night broke a losing streak. They're coming off a series loss to the Washington Nationals.
The Braves come into play today at 17-19, good for third in the NL East. They're 5-5 in the last 10, and the loss last night broke up a winning streak. They're coming off a series loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Players to Watch
Starting Pitchers
Nick Lodolo (3-3, 3.27 ERA, 31 strikeouts) vs. Spencer Schwellenbach (1-3, 3.92 ERA, 37 strikeouts).
Last season, Nick Lodolo was 9-6 with a 4.76 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and 122 strikeouts in 115.1 innings pitched.
Last Start: 5.1 innings, 10 hits, seven runs (six earned), two walks, and four strikeouts.
Career vs. Braves: N/A
Spencer Schwellenbach was 8-7 with a 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 127 strikeouts in 123.2 innings pitched last year.
Last Start: 3.2 innings, eight hits, six earned runs, one walk, and four strikeouts.
Career vs. Reds: N/A
Must-watch Hitters
Reds
Gavin Lux leads the Reds with a .302 batting average and .396 on-base percentage. He also has 11 extra-base hits and 16 RBI.
Elly De La Cruz has 14 stolen bases, 10 extra-base hits, and a team-best 25 RBI heading into tonight.
Braves
Austin Riley has caught fire for Atlanta and has eight home runs, a .289 batting average, 25 RBI, and 43 total hits. He leads the team in all those categories.
Marcell Ozuna has slowed down, but he still has a team-best .428 on-base percentage. He also has nine extra-base hits.
Injuries
The latest Braves update indicates that Spencer Strider has begun throwing bullpen sessions in his return from the IL. For the Reds, Wade Miley has resumed his rehab and is day-to-day, and Hunter Greene pitched yesterday despite being day-to-day.
Reds vs. Braves baseball betting odds
Reds vs Braves expert predictions
This pitching matchup is very evenly matched. Both pitchers were having excellent starts to the season and got blown up last time out, giving up six earned runs. Spencer Schwellenbach faced the Los Angeles Dodgers, while Nick Lodolo took on the Washington Nationals.
On offense, the Braves have more talent, but they've been really poor to start the year. The Reds have talent, too, and they've been pretty solid for the most part this season.
Prediction: Reds 4, Braves 3