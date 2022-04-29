"I love you boo, CONGRATS " - Reigning Philadelphia Phillies MVP's wife confesses the hardships of being married to an MLB star

The wife of reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper opened up about the difficulties of being married to an MLB star and how she admires her husband.

Mostly, the life of an MLB player's wife is portrayed as a life full of glitz and glamor. However, the wives of MLB players too have to undergo challenges. Mrs. Harper shared how she and Bryce moved 16 times in ten years, lived in 30 different cities, and took too many planes to count. Kayla Harper also mentioned that they had to deal with many ups and downs but that they created a lot of wonderful memories.

Bryce Harper is a lucky man because Kayla Harper is a devoted wife.

"TEN (baseball)YEARS of being in awe of you. Thank you for letting me grow and learn so much with you for the last decade! 16+ apartments/houses to call home, 30 moves, and too many flights to count. Lots of ups and downs but so many amazing memories I’ll never forget. I love you boo, CONGRATS." - Kayla Harper

In 2010, Harper and Varner began dating. In 2014, the high school sweethearts became engaged and planned to marry the following year. However, the couple did not marry as planned, leading to speculation that they had broken up. In July 2016, they reconciled and announced they were engaged "again." Kayla Varner and Bryce Harper married at the Mormon Temple in San Diego on December 16, 2016.

"For Time & All Eternity" - Kayla Harper

Bryce Harper and his wife Kayla have two children: a son named Krew Aron Harper and a daughter named Brooklyn Elizabeth.

Krew was born in 2019

Brooklyn was born in November 2020.

In between Bryce Harper's busy schedule, the couple manages to take time out and go on vacations.

"Vegas Snow Day Pt. 1" - Kayla Harper

Both Krew and Brooklyn appear to be maturing rapidly. Kayla was seen with her two children at a Phillies game during the MLB 2022 season. Brooklyn donned a denim jacket with the words "Harper," "Daddy," and "3" printed on the back, while Krew wore a Phillies jersey with "3" written on the back.

"Season 11" - Kayla Harper

The Philadelphia Phillies will be playing against New York Mets on April 29 7:10 p.m. EDT. Currently, the Phillies are placed third in National League East.

