Reports: WNBA star Brittney Griner's fans believe national outrage would have been far more intense had it been Yankees star Derek Jeter or NFL legend Tom Brady who got detained

WNBA star Brittney Griner, a two-time gold medalist at the Olympics, was arrested in February on drug-related charges after airport customs agents discovered vape cartridges in her luggage. Her fans believe that she has been forgotten and that there is a lack of sympathy toward her.

John Feinstein @JFeinsteinBooks I wish I could say I'm surprised by the lack of sympathy--and outright anger--directed at Brittney Griner. She committed a minor crime and is in a Russian penal colony. But because she's not White or male or straight, lots of people don't care or are happy. Sad. I wish I could say I'm surprised by the lack of sympathy--and outright anger--directed at Brittney Griner. She committed a minor crime and is in a Russian penal colony. But because she's not White or male or straight, lots of people don't care or are happy. Sad.

Dave Zirin of 'The Nation' wrote:

“As has been said by many, if this was Tom Brady or Derek Jeter in a prison camp for nine years, the outrage would become an unholy din.”

After the Russian court denied her appeal and upheld the length of her prison term (9 years), Brittney Griner's attorneys claim that she has been transferred to a correctional colony.

Brittney Griner is being held in one of the worst prisons

The location of Brittney Griner's remote jail colony was made public. It turned out that the WNBA star's situation only got worse. IK-2 Mordovia is one of the hardest colonies in the entire Russian prison system, according to former prisoner Nadya Tolokonnikova.

dawnstaley @dawnstaley 🏾 #WeAreBG #FreeBrittneyGriner 90 days and counting since BG has been wrongfully detained (according to US STATE DEPT) in a Russia prison. We all need to join forces to bring her home to her family. No other commentary is needed just support as if it was one of your loved ones. #FreeBrittneyGriner 90 days and counting since BG has been wrongfully detained (according to US STATE DEPT) in a Russia prison. We all need to join forces to bring her home to her family. No other commentary is needed just support as if it was one of your loved ones. 🙏🏾 #WeAreBG https://t.co/esNZDPDqHF

Torture, beatings, and forced labor were commonplace.

WNBA Finals - Game Two

Tolokonnikova recently spoke with MSNBC in which she discussed her worries about Griner as well as the horrifying facts.

