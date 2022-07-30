“Republicans are destroying the Democrats tonight at the Congressional Baseball game” “Democrats absolutely suck at baseball” - MLB Twitter reacts to Republicans dominating Democrats in Congressional Game

The MLB season will soon hit the month of August as the trade deadline approaches. The month of July has created many memories, and perhaps an under-the-radar game that many were not watching was the annual Congressional Baseball Game. The Republicans dominated the game at Nationals Park, winning by a score of 10-0.

Benny Johnson @bennyjohnson Democrats just got BLOWN OUT by Republicans 10-0 (!!!) in the congressional baseball game.



A sign of things to come in November.



Democrats just got BLOWN OUT by Republicans 10-0 (!!!) in the congressional baseball game.

A sign of things to come in November.

"Democrats just got BLOWN OUT by Republicans 10-0 (!!!) in the congressional baseball game." - Benny Johnson

Many MLB fans across Twitter reacted to the news. Here's a look at some of the best reactions across the platform following last night's game.

One fan stated that the Republicans are dominating the Democrats.

Republicans are destroying the Democrats tonight at the Congressional Baseball game. Currently 9-0.

One thing everyone can agree on is that the Democrat representatives are not good at baseball.

One thing we can all agree on is that the Democrats absolutely SUCK at baseball. 10-0

One unlucky fan missed the game and doesn't know how.

Democrats just got BLOWN OUT by Republicans 10-0 (!!!) in the congressional baseball game.



A sign of things to come in November.



How did I miss this

Overall, it looked like everyone had a good time during the game; putting political differences aside and playing the nation's most beloved game.

MLB Trade Deadline: 3 players that are under-the-radar in this year's deadline

#3 Jose Quintana, Pittsburgh Pirates SP

Jose Quintana pitches during a Pittsburgh Pirates v Atlanta Braves game.

Veteran left-hander Jose Quintana of the Pittsburgh Pirates may not be the primary target for most teams, but he is nonetheless a solid candidate. Quintana has playoff experience and has proven to be a durable starter. Quintana could be a backend rotation starter to provide depth for the remainder of the season.

2022 Stats: 1.7 WAR, 3-5, 3.70 ERA, 7.9 K/9

#2 Bryan Reynolds, Pittsburgh Pirates OF

Bryan Reynolds bats during a Pittsburgh Pirates v Atlanta Braves game.

All-Star Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds is a potential fit for many contending teams this season. Reynolds has the ability to perform as a solid contact hitter while also displaying above-average defense.

2022 Stats: 1.7 WAR, .254 AVG, 15 HR, 32 RBI, .789 OPS

#1 David Peralta, Arizona Diamondbacks OF

Daivd Peralta bats during a Arizona Diamondbacks v San Diego Padres game.

The number one under-the-radar target is outfielder David Peralta of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Peralta has been a consistent hitter in his time in Arizona and would give any team a reliable glove in the outfield.

2022 Stats: 1.0 WAR, .251 AVG, 12 HR, 41 RBI, .782 OPS

These three players may not be superstars, but are players that can make a difference for several contending MLB teams. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

