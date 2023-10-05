Retired MLB star praises Phillies owner John Middleton's gracious gesture during NLWCS: "He's winning, and putting [others] on watch"

Under the ownership of John Middleton, the Philadelphia Phillies have slowly gone from a perenial loser to one of the strongest teams in baseball. Now, the billionaire appears to have engraciated himself further with his rabid fanbase.

An heir to the John Middleton Co., Middleton made a name for himself working for his family's tobacco business. After purchasing the company outright from his relations, Middleton became a billionaire, and acquired a controlling share of the Phillies in 2016.

Under Middleton's leadership, the team moved in a winning direction. In addition to picking up former Rookie of the Year and MVP, their 2022 playoff qualification brought fans to appreciate the new ownership regime in a whole new way.

Although the 2022 Phillies met their end at the hands of the Houston Astros in the World Series, Middleton's popularity has not waned. During a break in the action in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series, wherein the Phillies were playing the Marlins, Middleton was seen climbing on top of the Phillies' dugout to throw balls out to fans.

"I mean, how cool is John Middleton." - Taryn Hatcher

In addition to being a billionaire, John Middleton is also a noted philanthropist. a supporter of local schools in Philadelphia, Middleton has also devoted his time, money and energy to issues like homelessness relief, workforce development, and the medical sector.

In response to the video, former MLB star Trevor Plouffe weighed in. Plouffe, who spent seven of his nine seasons in MLB with the Minnesota Twins, lauded John Middleton's actions. According to Plouffe, Middleton's altruism and fan engagement is "putting all other owners on watch."

"I can personally attest. I’ve seen this dude tarps off in the clubhouse and he’s yoked up too! Giving these balls out cost him maybe $500-600 and he’s recouped how much in good PR and exposure?? He’s winning. And putting all other owners on watch." - CoachTrev

With their 7-1 victory over the Miami Marlins in the NL Wild Card Series, the Phillies will advance to play the Atlanta Braves. While they face an uphill battle in the NLDS, the team's performance last season has even some of the most realistic Phillies fans feeling hopeful.

John Middleton's investments in his team are yielding results

For years, the Phillies were seen as a team whose best days were now dissapearing into the rearview mirror. Under Middleton's administration, fans have a renewed sense of loyalty to their club, one of MLB's oldest. Now, we will have to wait and see if 2023 will have the same touch of magic that so defined the club in 2022.