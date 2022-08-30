"Return of King Clay" "I hope he’s back as all star Clay Holmes" - New York Yankees fans eager for Clay Holmes return; All-Star activated from IL as New York Yankees look to ignite bullpen

After a diabolical few months, New York Yankees fans have reason to be optimistic. Management is finally making moves. The Yankees have experienced hardships during the month of August and have won just one of their last eight series. Recently, the team seems to be treading water as they limp toward the playoffs in uninspiring fashion.

On Monday, the New York Yankees decided to shake things up. The team officially reactivated Clay Holmes from the injury list. Along with Holmes, Tim Locastro has also been called up from the AAA affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders. Marwin Gonzalez has been placed on paternity leave.

New York Yankees @Yankees Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

• Reinstated RHP Clay Holmes (#35) from the 15-day injured list.

• Placed INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez on the paternity list.

• Recalled OF Tim Locastro (#33) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Yankees fans have been suffering recently. The changes couldn't come soon enough. Tim Locastro will provide some much-needed cover in the outfield. The return of 2022 All-Star Clay Holmes is vitally important to the Yankees bullpen that has been inconsistent of late.

Last night was another dull and lackluster display from the Yankees. The team combined for just four hits and scored only one run in a 4-1 loss to the lowly Oakland Athletics. The Yankees are now 8-16 in the month of August and have been subpar on both the pitching and hitting fronts.

The Tampa Bay Rays are now within reach of the New York Yankees in the American League. What once looked like an insurmontable lead has been cut to just 7.5 games.

Gabe (Oswaldo SZN) @PlayoffTanaka_ The Yankees succeeding in the postseason this year rests extremely heavily on whether or not elite Clay Holmes is back imo The Yankees succeeding in the postseason this year rests extremely heavily on whether or not elite Clay Holmes is back imo

Clay Holmes and Timmy Wheels are back lfggg

Clay Holes will provide valuable experience and depth to a depleted bullpen. The team has relied on minor league players to plug the gaps after a string of injuries.

AT @YankeeWRLD Post-phantom IL Clay Holmes is about to remind everyone that he’s still a Top 5 reliever in ball

Post-phantom IL Clay Holmes is about to remind everyone that he's still a Top 5 reliever in ball

Aroldis Chapman and Scott Effross were the latest relievers to go on the injured list. Chapman has a tattoo infection and Effross a shoulder strain. Add Chad Green, Zach Britton, Albert Abreu, Miguel Casto, and Michael King to the injured relievers, and the Yankees are running out of options.

New York Yankees closer Clay Holmes was selected to his first All-Star Game in 2022

Clay Holmes in the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium

Fans hope that Clay Holmes can return to his early-season form. With Aroldis Chapman out for the forseable future, the team is lacking a bona fide closer.

2022 Yankees Fan @brianspeaksnow "Clay Holmes BACK" and "Clay Holmes' back" have two different meanings "Clay Holmes BACK" and "Clay Holmes' back" have two different meanings

During the 2022 season, Holmes has a 5-3 record in 49 games with a solid 2.39 ERA. He has averaged over a strikout per inning over 49 innings and recorded 17 saves on the season.

Holmes last pitched on August 12 before facing serious back issues. The closer was selected for his first All-Star Game in July and was having a breakout season before injuries hampered his progress.

Jonathan @Jon_94_ Welcome back Clay Holmes, I hope he’s back as all star Clay Holmes Welcome back Clay Holmes, I hope he’s back as all star Clay Holmes

New York Yankees fans have been frustrated all season with the management's inability to call on youth. Oswaldo Cabrera and Clarke Schmidt were recently given opportunities. Oswald Peraza is the latest name to be touted for a call-up. With the injection of new blood into the roster, there is a newfound sense of enthusiasm at Yankee Stadium.

Logan @__ldl @Yankees call up Peraza and send marwin to the moon @Yankees call up Peraza and send marwin to the moon

What the New York Yankees have been doing is obviously not working. The roster is in desperate need of a shake-up. The move to call up Oswaldo Cabrera has sparked some life back into the offense. Hopefully, the return of Clay Holmes will have a similar effect on the defensive side.

