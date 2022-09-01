"Revenge is sweet" "First career save for the team that DFA'd him last July against the team that DFA'd him this July" - MLB Reddit reacts to Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Jake Reed's first career save

The Los Angeles Dodgers were duly rewarded for placing their trust in Jake Reed while they prioritize bullpen health ahead of the postseason. The 29-year-old right-hander was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday alongside veteran Heath Hembree.

Both Reed and Hembree pitched in high-leverage innings later that night against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Hembree delivered a scoreless sixth inning while Reed experienced the best night of his major league career.

Reed recorded his first career save in the final inning to successfully defend a slender 4-3 advantage. In front of an electric crowd of 40,607 at Citi Field, Reed couldn't have scripted his maiden save any better.

Reed was designated for assignment by the Mets last month before the Dodgers claimed him off waivers.

Reed previously had a brief six-week spell with the Dodgers last year before being let go.

The full-circle narrative has similarities to Jesse Chavez. The veteran reliever returned to the Atlanta Braves yesterday for a fourth spell with the franchise.

Chavez has also played for the Los Angeles Angels on three different occasions. He was released by the Halos on Monday, only 28 days after they acquired him and lefty Tucker Davidson in a trade for outgoing reliever Raisel Iglesias.

“One of the best moments of my life,” says Jake Reed on first-career save

Jake Reed was very emotional after his first career save ensured a narrow win for the Dodgers. He called his achievement “one of the best moments of my life.”

"A crazy full circle." - Jake Reed shares his thoughts with @kirsten_watson after getting his first career save.

Speaking after the game, Reed told MLB.com:

“I’m just thankful again to get an opportunity in that situation. I know we were down a lot of arms in the bullpen tonight and that’s kind of what led to it. But I’m just thankful that they trusted me enough to do it.”

The Dodgers have also become the first team to reach 90 wins this season. Neither Reed nor Hembree were part of their major league roster 12 hours before the Mets series opener.

The Dodgers have a 19.5-game lead at the top of the National League West. With five weeks of the regular season left, they have the liberty of experimenting with their squad and resting their starters.

