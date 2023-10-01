Reviewing every farewell gift Miguel Cabrera has received from other MLB teams as Tigers legend suits up for one last dance

Today marks the final day that the likely Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera will ever play. The legend set his retirement for after this season, and with the team not in postseason contention, today marks the final time fans will get to watch the right-handed slugger.

As a result, it's been a retirement tour all year long. Teams have bestowed on Miguel Cabrera a ton of farewell gifts, from a piece of the stadium to a custom-made guitar. Here's everything he's received.

All Miguel Cabrera retirement gifts from 2023 season

Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays, like many other teams, donated a huge sum of money to the Miguel Cabrera foundation.

Houston Astros

The Houston Astros presented him with Dusty Baker wristbands and wine from his winery, a cowboy hat, and a bottle of champagne signed by Astros and given by Jose Altuve, Craig Biggio and Framber Valdez.

Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays gave Miguel Cabrera a special farewell gift. It was a photo collage of his 500th career home run from August 22, 2021. The home run was hit at Rogers Centre and was presented by Blue Jays staffer and former Cabrera teammate Victor Martinez.

Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles gave Miggy a B&O Warehouse brick from Camden Yards and gold plaque to celebrate his career.

Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers honored Miguel Cabrera

The Milwaukee Brewers also donated to the foundation and gave him a custom made leather jacket.

St. Louis Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals gave Cabrera a framed photo of Cabrera’s 400th career home run against the team and donated to his foundation.

Washington Nationals

The Washington Nationals gave him a few things: a rocking chair, a base signed by their players and a flag flown at the U.S. Capitol building.

Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies took down the Detroit panel from out-of-town scoreboard and had it signed by Phillies players. GM Dave Dombrowski, who has spent a lot of time with Miguel Cabrera, gave him a collage of their best moments.

Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers gave the iconic slugger a custom-made saddle from fellow Venezuelan Martín Pérez as well as a donation to his foundation.

Colorado Rockies

The Colorado Rockies took the Florida and Detroit panels from Coors Field’s out-of-town scoreboard and presented him with a free two-night stay at The Broadmoor resort in Colorado Springs.

Seattle Mariners

Expand Tweet

The Seattle Mariners gave Miguel Cabrera a green Starbucks apron and gift basket as well as a big donation to his foundation.

Kansas City Royals

The Kansas City Royals provided Cabrera with a photo collection of his Triple Crown clinch at Kauffman Stadium in 2012.

Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins, his former team, provided him with a custom-etched humidor and cigar box, as well as a custom bottle of rum.

Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pirates gave Miguel Cabrera this

The Pittsburgh Pirates tapped into their history for the farewell gift, creating artwork with Cabrera and Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente crossing Pittsburgh’s Clemente Bridge.

Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox gave him the number 24 panel (his jersey number) from Fenway Park’s manual scoreboard. They also donated to his foundation.

Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins gave him a fishing pole, custom tackle box and No. 24 fishing hat as well as a donation.

Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Indians gave Cabrera a custom guitar, to which he responded by pretending to box Jose Ramirez. This was after the fight between him and Chicago White Sox star Tim Anderson.

Chicago White Sox

The Chicago White Sox gave Miguel Cabrera a handmade bench made out of bats, baseballs and bases. It was crafted by former White Sox great Ron Kittle.

New York Yankees

Expand Tweet

The New York Yankees gave him an autographed Yankee Stadium Station subway sign as well as framed artwork of his famous 2013 home run off Mariano Rivera. They also donated.

Los Angeles Angels

Expand Tweet

The Los Angeles Angels made a custom surfboard of his career feats, presented by Albert Pujols, Mike Trout and Phil Nevin.

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers donated to his foundation and had his former teammate JD Martinez give him a framed Hollywood star.

Oakland Athletics

The Oakland Athletics gave him a bottle of wine signed by the team and donated to his foundation.