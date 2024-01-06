Rhys Hoskins Rumors: Insider links divisional rival as possible suitor for former Phillies' infielder

Former Philadelphia Phillies player Rhys Hoskins is currently in his free agency. The infielder seems to have generated interest from a divisional rival of the Phillies, the Miami Marlins who are looking to add to their depth charts.

Rhys Hoskins had a bad 2023 having missed the entire season due to an ACL tear. The infielder had a productive 2022 when he smashed 30 home runs on his way to a World Series appearance for the Phillies. Hoskins has had strong seasons for Philadelphia never recording less than 27 home runs when he has played a full season barring the shortened 2020 season.

The Phillies moved past Hoskins when they announced that star outfielder Bryce Harper would move to first base permanently in 2024. Harper made sporadic appearances inside the diamond this past season and was defensively a strong replacement for Hoskins.

The infielder headed into free agency and immediately garnered interest from the Chicago Cubs, Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays. But as per a report from Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, Phillies' divisional rivals, the Miami Marlins are looking to sign Hoskins after a genuine need for a first baseman and a DH.

Miami was one of the lower-ranked teams in the league with respect to home runs (166, 22nd) and runs per game (4.11, 26th). They will benefit from someone like Hoskins who has a consistent record of being a strong power hitter.

Rhys Hoskins can prove his talent with a short-term deal

As per Reuter, the Marlins are looking to offer Rhys Hoskins a one-year $18 million contract. A short-term deal will be a good thing for Hoskins who can leverage a good 2024 season to churn up his stats and head into another free agency. He will be able to prove his mettle.

Furthermore, signing for a divisional rival like the Marlins is a good opportunity for him to face similar teams as the Phillies.

