"Rhys Hoskins said f*** your souvenir" "This is Philadelphia behavior and I’m here for it" - Philadelphia Phillies first baseman takes back the baseball from rival fans, MLB Twitter loves his stunt

The Washington Nationals defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 9-3, and the first baseman of the losing team had some fun with the opposing fans. After catching a pop fly, Rhys Hoskins ran over to the stands, pretending to offer them the ball as a nice souvenir, before quickly turning his back on them and throwing the ball away.

A video of the moment was posted to Twitter by Jomboy Media. It is a brilliant piece of fan interaction.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Rhys Hoskins said fuck your souvenir Rhys Hoskins said fuck your souvenir 😭 https://t.co/d8tESie2BA

The moment quickly went viral, with fans enjoying the taunting and Rhys Hoskins playing the villain against some Washington Nationals fans.

This fan sees the moment as being very representative of the city of Philadelphia, who are the most notorious fanbase in North American sports.

Some might see this as being disrespectful to the fans, but a good villain is always entertaining.

MLB fans voiced their opinions on the Philadelphia Phillies first baseman

Philadelphia fans are anything but shy

Losing a game in a blowout is always a struggle for players, who know the outcome is very unlikely to change but still having to proceed with the matchup anyway. It's not too surprising to see a taunt like this in what is certainly a frustrating day, with Rhys Hoskins wanting to have some fun of his own.

This fan makes a great point, that the moment is better than a physical souvenir.

Angry German Squid @schadenfreu_de @JomboyMedia That TV shot is a better souvenir than a baseball could ever be. @JomboyMedia That TV shot is a better souvenir than a baseball could ever be.

This fan echoes the sentiments of others, describing this as very common for a player representing the city of Philadelphia.

This fan is reminded of a similar moment from Cincinnati Reds star Joey Votto, though the fan does not believe he does it as well.

Not every fan loved the taunting, with this Washington Nationals fan not appreciating the actions of the Philadelphia Phillies first baseman.

This user loves what he's seeing in the viral clip.

This Philadelphia Phillies fan points out that this would not be too unusual if it occurred in a movie, showing a villain taunting some fans.

This incident will certainly not endear Rhys Hoskins to Washington, but in a strange turn of events, it will definitely endear him to Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Phillies are hoping to end their 11-year playoff drought, and a moment like this that rallies a fanbase behind their player can go a long way toward accomplishing that goal.

Rhys Hoskins and the Philadelphia Phillies may have lost the game, but this moment will live rent-free in the heads of Washington Nationals fans for a long time.

