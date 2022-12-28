Rich Hill Age: How old is the recent Pittsburgh Pirates signing?

In a bit of a surprising move, veteran Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates reached a one-year, $8 million agreement on Tuesday. The new contract will see Hill join his 12th MLB franchise, moving him within two of tying the all-time record set by Edwin Jackson, who played for 14 different teams in his career.

Hill, who will turn 43 years old before the beginning of next season, is the oldest active player in the MLB. He is only 112 days older than free agent slugger Nelson Cruz, who should find himself with a new team for the 2023 campaign.

Dan Hopper @DanHoppOPS How old is Rich Hill? He went viral in another era of internet for doing an impression of Kip from Napoleon Dynamite How old is Rich Hill? He went viral in another era of internet for doing an impression of Kip from Napoleon Dynamite https://t.co/HWSFVI7vKX

Hill is coming off a solid season with the Boston Red Sox, which saw him finish with a 8-7 record while posting a 4.27 ERA through 124.1 innings. His 109 strikeouts were the sixth highest of his 18-year MLB career.

While it remains to be seen how long Hill will continue to pitch in the Majors, however, his 124.1 innings in 2022 were the fifth most of his career, indicating that there is plenty left in the tank.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Left-hander Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates are in agreement on a one-year, $8 million contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. Hill, who turns 43 in March, is entering his 19th big league season after making 26 starts and throwing 124.1 innings for Boston this year. Left-hander Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates are in agreement on a one-year, $8 million contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. Hill, who turns 43 in March, is entering his 19th big league season after making 26 starts and throwing 124.1 innings for Boston this year.

The move to the Pittsburgh Pirates will reunite Rich Hill with Ben Cherington, who was the GM with the Boston Red Sox from 2011-2015 and current Pirates GM. His $8 million will make him the second-highest player on the Pirates roster, behind only third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes.

A look at Rich Hill's road to the MLB

Much like his career in the MLB, Hill's draft process saw him selected by three separate teams. The veteran starter was originally drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the 36th round of the 1999 MLB Draft, but he decided to opt out, choosing to play baseball for the University of Michigan Wolverines.

In 2001, he was drafted again, this time by the Anaheim Angels in the seventh round, but chose to return to Michigan for another collegiate season. Finally, in 2002, Hill stayed with the team that drafted him, which turned out to be the Chicago Cubs, who chose the future journeyman in the fourth round.

