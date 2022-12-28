Rich Hill signs with Pirates: How many MLB teams have the 43-year-old played for?

Rich Hill is on the move once again. At the age of 42, Hill was the oldest active MLB player this season. When he turns 43 next March, he will have suited up for yet another team.

Hill spent the 2022 season with the Boston Red Sox, his hometown team. In April, he started during a day game to mark Marathon Monday in Boston. It was the day after his father - who ran the Boston Marathon 37 times - passed away at the age of 94.

Originally drafted all the way back in 1999, Hill has solidified himself as a reliable starting arm. Although he has never made an All-Star cut, he is still seen as a valuable part of a rotation.

Tyler Milliken ⚾️ @tylermilliken_ Rich Hill owns Aaron Judge.



Never forget that. Rich Hill owns Aaron Judge. Never forget that. https://t.co/AxVvmb6h4X

"Rich Hill owns Aaron Judge. Never forget that." - @ Tyler Miliken

Hill made his MLB debut for the Chicago Cubs in 2005, making four starts and appearing six times out of the bullpen. In 2007, he made the most starts of his entire career with 32. He pitched 195 innings that year and finished with an ERA of 3.92.

Following his time in Chicago, Hill signed with the Boston Red Sox for the first time. He thrived in his hometown environment but left in 2012 to embark on a career with a plethora of different teams.

Between 2012 and 2017, Hill played on six different MLB teams. For most of that time, he pitched out of the bullpen. The most appearances of his career came in 2013 when he made 63 appearances out of the Cleveland Indians’ bullpen.

In 2017, Hill found a home in Los Angeles, playing for the Dodgers. Between 2016 and 2019, he made 68 starts for the Dodgers, compiling a record of 30-16 and an ERA of 3.16.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Left-hander Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates are in agreement on a one-year, $8 million contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. Hill, who turns 43 in March, is entering his 19th big league season after making 26 starts and throwing 124.1 innings for Boston this year. Left-hander Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates are in agreement on a one-year, $8 million contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. Hill, who turns 43 in March, is entering his 19th big league season after making 26 starts and throwing 124.1 innings for Boston this year.

"Left-hander Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates are in agreement on a one-year, $8 million contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. Hill, who turns 43 in March, is entering his 19th big league season after making 26 starts and throwing 124.1 innings for Boston this year." - @ Jeff Passan

In December 2022, Rich Hill signed a 1-year contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates worth $8 million. The contract will make the Pirates the 12th team in 19 years for Rich Hill.

Rich Hill may outlive us all

Although he has no flashy awards to show for his time in the MLB, Hill has taken a steady approach to pitching, allowing him to outlast many pitchers of a similar age. Although some expect him to retire following the termination of his contract next year, it is very possible Hill will be around for years to come.

Poll : 0 votes