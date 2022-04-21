Right fielder Bryce Harper completes 10 years of major league service time, Kayla Harper takes it to Instagram to express her thrill

Kayla Harper, the wife of Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper, went to Instagram to share her joy as Bryce Harper completed 10 years in the major leagues.

Kayla Harper reposted a photo from the Philadelphia Phillies official Instagram account on her IG story and captioned it, "10 Years." She also inserted a clapping GIF.

Kayla Harper reposted a photo of Bryce Harper as he completed 10 years of major league service.

"10 Years" - @ Kayla Harper

The Philadelphia Phillies IG account posted the original photo:

"10 years of major league service time for MV3. Congrats on hitting a huge milestone, Bryce!" - @ Phillies

Bryce Harper, a right fielder with the Philadelphia Phillies, celebrated his tenth year in the majors on Tuesday. Harper was the first overall choice in the 2010 MLB draft by the Washington Nationals.

Harper made his MLB debut against the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 28, 2010, when he was 19 years old. Harper spent seven seasons with the Nationals, appearing in six All-Star Games and winning the 2015 National League MVP award while still just 22 years old. Harper hit 184 home runs, drove in 521 runs, and had a .900 OPS as a National, solidifying himself as one of the best players in the Montreal Expos/Nationals organization's history. After hitting 24 home runs and driving in 66 runs in 110 career games against the Phillies, Harper departed Washington to go with the division rivals.

Harper signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies, which is the most lucrative in team history.

Harper, who is now in his fourth season with the Phillies, is the reigning National League MVP and last year became one of only 32 players in MLB history to win multiple league MVP awards. Harper has slash lines of .279/.400/.553 with 85 home runs and 240 RBIs in 367 games for the Phillies so far.

After achieving ten years of service, an MLB player becomes eligible for a 10-and-5 right, which gives them a complete no-trade clause if they have played for their current team for at least five years. Harper hasn't been with the Phillies for half a decade, but that's irrelevant, because his contract contains a full no-trade provision. Harper is a safe bet to be a Hall of Famer when his career ends. He's hit 269 home runs so far in his career, and he's on pace to hit 500. He'll have plenty of time to seal his spot in MLB history since he's under contract through the 2031 season.

Bryce Harper career highlights

Bryce Harper was selected for the 2012 All-Star Game, making him the youngest position player to play in one.

In 2012, Bryce Harper was named the National League Rookie of the Year, and in 2015, he tied for the NL lead in home runs.

He was awarded the National League Most Valuable Player for 2015 by the Baseball Writers' Association of America in a unanimous vote, making him the youngest MLB baseball player to receive the honor.

With the Phillies, he won his second NL MVP title in 2021.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt