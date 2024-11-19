"Right-handed power bat behind Bryce Harper" - Phillies analyst weighs in on $100,000,000 Anthony Santander’s potential fit in Philadelphia

There's no secret: the Philadelphia Phillies are looking for an outfielder with power, and Anthony Santander could be one they could sign. The former Orioles right fielder is coming off a career year, hitting 44 home runs, which is just what the club is looking for.

Many projections have estimated Santander to receive a five-year $100 million deal this offseason. That's one side of things the Phillies need to worry about in an otherwise seamless-looking fit for the club, according to MLB analyst Jamie Lynch.

"The fact he’s a switch hitter is really intriguing," Lynch said. "He’s not a good defensive player by any means, but that’s fine. I would love him. I think Passan or somebody speculated he might get right around $100 million, so that could be a little rich for their blood.

"That’s my concern there. He fits because he could be a right-handed power bat behind Bryce Harper, but I fear they’re going to be priced out."

Lynch highlighted that there's only so much the Phillies can pay out of their pockets without hitting the threshold, after which they will have to pay "like 50% more on top of his contract already."

Analyst urges teams to be wary of Anthony Santander's defense

One thing teams would be wary about while signing Anthony Santander will be his defense.

While he no doubt had a career year, his ability to sustain till he hits 30 is a big question mark. And that's why teams won't just line up to get a deal soon in case they get the same projection from another slugger.

R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports highlighted this issue while discussing Santander's free agency.

"Unfortunately, Santander doesn't bring much more to the table than his bat: he's not a good defender or baserunner, meaning interested clubs will have to be confident that he can sustain his well-above-average offensive production well into his 30s," Anderson said.

One thing teams generally do while dealing with such performance is to sign on prove-it deals. Such contracts are short-term and impend a lengthy contract if their performance is similar to what they performed the previous year. Anthony Santander could be looking at something similar.

