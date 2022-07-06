"Right now, something has to change" - San Francisco Giants pitcher concerned with team's downward spiral

The San Francisco Giants had another frustrating outing on Monday night, losing 8-3 against the Arizona Diamondbacks. It was the team's fifth straight loss.

As we approach the All-Star break, the Giants are quickly losing ground on their division rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.

Giants starting pitcher Carlos Rodon was vocal about his team's current slump in his postgame interview.

An honest Carlos Rodón says the Giants need "play with a little more fire." "Right now, something has to change."An honest Carlos Rodón says the Giants need "play with a little more fire." https://t.co/WmeKaist3R

Monday's latest setback means the San Francisco Giants are 9.5 games behind the Dodgers and five games behind the Padres.

After winning a franchise-record 107 games last year to win the National League West, there were high hopes for this roster. However, they are barely over .500 with a 40-38 record.

The team is 2-8 in their last 10 games and 4-15 in their last 15 games. More concerning than their record is the manner in which they have lost. Their last seven losses were to teams with a sub .500 win record, including a three-game sweep to the Chicago White Sox.

Carlos Rodon of the San Francisco Giants with manager Gabe Kapler

The San Francisco Giants have conceded 26 runs and 32 total hits in their last three games. On the offensive side, they have only scored 19 runs in their last seven games, averaging a measly 2.71 runs per game.

"I think we're playing really bad baseball. We need to play with a little more fire," added Rodon.

Pitching has definitely been a major issue for San Francisco during this stretch. Carlos Rodon, who threw a no-hitter for the White Sox in 2021, gave up five hits and four runs in five innings. That dropped him to 7-5 on the season.

Logan Webb is the only other starting pitcher on the roster who has started more than 10 games and has a positive win-loss record.

"Carlos Rodón called this stretch of baseball frustrating and said the Giants need to “play with a little more fire.” Rodón: “I think right now, something has to change.” - Alex Pavlovic

Rodon's body language on Monday was that of a man who was clearly frustrated. The team looked devoid of any emotion or passion.

After a strong start to the season, the Giants look uninspired as they drag themselves over the halfway mark. If they are going to challenge the high-flying Dodgers and the talented Padres, something has to change quickly.

