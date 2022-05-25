“Roansy Contreras just made CJ Cron look like an infant,” “Good luck MLB dealing with Roansy Contreras for years to come” - Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher comes out firing against the Colorado Rockies, Twitter reacts to his dominance

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Roansy Contreras took to the mound against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night, and he's got MLB fans buzzing. The 22-year-old is one of the league's highest-touted prospects. He started just one game for the Pirates in 2021 and threw three innings, allowing as many hits.

But now he's looking better. At the time of writing, Contreras is three innings deep and has allowed just two hits and struck out two batters---one of whom was the slugger CJ Cron. Twitter thinks Contreras is looking like one of the next big arms to dominate mounds for years to come. Here's some of the best reactions to the Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher's start tonight.

Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher comes out firing against the Colorado Rockies, Twitter reacts to his dominance

Pittsburgh Pirates SP Roansy Contreras is one of the league's best prospects

This Pirates fan loved Contreras' start tonight. They thought he looked "dominant" out there.

This user thinks Contreras shouldn't be held in the minors anymore. He's ready for the Bigs.

This Pirates fan loved what Roansy Contreras did during his first inning count against CJ Cron.

daniel espino is jesus @buzzlightpierce roansy contreras just made cj cron look like an infant roansy contreras just made cj cron look like an infant

Forget about the Colorado Rockies tonight. This fan thinks the entire MLB should be worried about Roansy Contreras in the future.

Kody Duncan @KodyDuncanPGH Lol good luck MLB dealing with Roansy Contreras for years to come Lol good luck MLB dealing with Roansy Contreras for years to come

With all this hype, it could be easy to forget that Roansy Contreras is one of the league's youngest pitchers.

coldbrewster @icecoldbrewster A reminder that Roansy Contreras is 22 years old A reminder that Roansy Contreras is 22 years old

This user thinks that Contreras is the best pitcher on the Pittsburgh Pirates. The team's in the middle of a rebuild, but Contreras definitely looks like a future ace.

Mike Nicastro @MikedUpSports1 It’s really something when you consider that Roansy Contreras is the best pitcher in the Pirates organization and he’s making his first start on May 24th It’s really something when you consider that Roansy Contreras is the best pitcher in the Pirates organization and he’s making his first start on May 24th

This fan thinks the Pirates should forget about their top Triple-A prospects and just go for Contreras.

Andrew Hodgson @ahodgson92 Cal Mitchell, Diego Castillo, Roansy Contreras and heck even Rodolfo Castro are way more fun to watch than the known AAAA guys.



Pirates should keep doing more of that. Cal Mitchell, Diego Castillo, Roansy Contreras and heck even Rodolfo Castro are way more fun to watch than the known AAAA guys.Pirates should keep doing more of that.

This user thinks Roansy Contreras might be good. It's true: he is.

Anthony Murphy @__Murphy88 Guys. I think Roansy Contreras is good. Guys. I think Roansy Contreras is good.

Considering the Pirates are desperate for good starting pitchers, it would be no surprise to see Contreras stay in the big leagues. Stay tuned.

