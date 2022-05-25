×
“Roansy Contreras just made CJ Cron look like an infant,” “Good luck MLB dealing with Roansy Contreras for years to come” - Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher comes out firing against the Colorado Rockies, Twitter reacts to his dominance

Peter J. Wilson
Peter J. Wilson
ANALYST
Modified May 25, 2022 07:46 AM IST
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Roansy Contreras took to the mound against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night, and he's got MLB fans buzzing. The 22-year-old is one of the league's highest-touted prospects. He started just one game for the Pirates in 2021 and threw three innings, allowing as many hits.

But now he's looking better. At the time of writing, Contreras is three innings deep and has allowed just two hits and struck out two batters---one of whom was the slugger CJ Cron. Twitter thinks Contreras is looking like one of the next big arms to dominate mounds for years to come. Here's some of the best reactions to the Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher's start tonight.

Pittsburgh Pirates SP Roansy Contreras is one of the league's best prospects

This Pirates fan loved Contreras' start tonight. They thought he looked "dominant" out there.

Roansy Contreras looked dominant on the mound! Let's get him some runs! #letsgobucs
"Roansy Contreras looked dominant on the mound! Let's get him some runs! #letsgobucs" - @On 4-7-22 Hayes Signed Largest Contract in History

This user thinks Contreras shouldn't be held in the minors anymore. He's ready for the Bigs.

Roansy Contreras is mlb ready.
"Roansy Contreras is mlb ready." - @Don James - Pirates Optimist

This Pirates fan loved what Roansy Contreras did during his first inning count against CJ Cron.

roansy contreras just made cj cron look like an infant
"roansy contreras just made cj cron look like an infant" - @daniel espino is jesus

Forget about the Colorado Rockies tonight. This fan thinks the entire MLB should be worried about Roansy Contreras in the future.

Lol good luck MLB dealing with Roansy Contreras for years to come
"Lol good luck MLB dealing with Roansy Contreras for years to come" - @Kody Duncan

With all this hype, it could be easy to forget that Roansy Contreras is one of the league's youngest pitchers.

A reminder that Roansy Contreras is 22 years old
"A reminder that Roansy Contreras is 22 years old- @coldbrewster"

This user thinks that Contreras is the best pitcher on the Pittsburgh Pirates. The team's in the middle of a rebuild, but Contreras definitely looks like a future ace.

It’s really something when you consider that Roansy Contreras is the best pitcher in the Pirates organization and he’s making his first start on May 24th
"It’s really something when you consider that Roansy Contreras is the best pitcher in the Pirates organization and he’s making his first start on May 24th" - @Mike Nicastro

This fan thinks the Pirates should forget about their top Triple-A prospects and just go for Contreras.

Cal Mitchell, Diego Castillo, Roansy Contreras and heck even Rodolfo Castro are way more fun to watch than the known AAAA guys.Pirates should keep doing more of that.
"Cal Mitchell, Diego Castillo, Roansy Contreras and heck even Rodolfo Castro are way more fun to watch than the known AAAA guys. Pirates should keep doing more of that." - @Andrew Hodgson

This user thinks Roansy Contreras might be good. It's true: he is.

Guys. I think Roansy Contreras is good.
"Guys. I think Roansy Contreras is good." - @Anthony Murphy

Considering the Pirates are desperate for good starting pitchers, it would be no surprise to see Contreras stay in the big leagues. Stay tuned.

Edited by Windy Goodloe
