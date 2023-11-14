The MLB world is mourning the loss of San Diego Padres chairman and owner Peter Seidler, who passed away on Tuesday, November 14. The tragic loss of the 63-year-old has been felt not only by those directly involved with the organization but the community he touched with his generous spirit.

"With profound sadness, the Padres announce that their Chairman and Owner Peter Seidler passed away today in San Diego. He will be dearly missed.

Following his unexpected passing, many have taken to social media to share their sentiments for his families, and to honor the man that he was. Peter Seidler's contributions to the city of San Diego, as well as his commitment to making baseball relevant in the city, is something that will never be forgotten.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has also taken the time to share a statement regarding his sudden passing, praising his contributions to the community, as well as his passion for the game of baseball. A lifelong baseball fan, Rob Manfred emphasized how much he meant to the game and how much the game meant to him.

"Commissioner Manfred issued the following statement today regarding the passing of @Padres Chairman Peter Seidler:"

"His love of the game was evident throughout his life", Manfred said in his press release. The MLB Commissioner also praised the organization's contributions to the city, as well as helping the community, most notably homelessness.

The San Diego Padres have remained private about details regarding Peter Seidler's passing

Out of respect for Peter and his family, the team has kept his cause of death private. At times of loss, it is important to remember those who have touched our lives and helped the community.

"Tony Gwynn Jr. rides for his father. Register now for Padres Pedal the Cause on March 18 at @PetcoPark to help raise funds for cancer research"

A two-time survivor of non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, the businessman helped the San Diego Padres' charity event "Pedal the Cause" raise more than $18 million for cancer research in the San Diego area. He is survived by his wife Sheel and his three children.