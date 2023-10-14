There is always a calm and peaceful face in the Phillies' dugout, according to the ballclub's manager, Rob Thomson. Rob has excelled in his roles and has continuously produced results with the franchise. The Phillies made it to the 2022 World Series only to lose at the hands of the Astros, but Philadelphia dreams big and is back in the NLCS for a second year running.

Many reasons and stakeholders were at play for the fortunes that the Phillies have overseen so far in the season, but the most important has been the tenacity and game-reading abilities of Thomson, who very nonchalantly exclaimed that he feels no pressure ahead of the NLCS clash against the D-Backs.

Phillies' manager, Rob Thomson, is as relaxed as ever

"I was going to retire a couple years ago so there’s really not much pressure on me right now."

Thomson was in charge of the turnaround that propelled Philadelphia to a World Series run in 2022 when the team had a record of 22-29. The Phillies won the Wild Card Series against the 93-win St. Louis Cardinals on the road. They defeated the 89-win San Diego Padres in the NLCS after eliminating the 101-win Atlanta Braves in the NLDS.

When October rolls around on the calendar, something is to be said for a manager who raises his squad to a higher level. Thomson has demonstrated that he and his club will perform when the stakes are higher despite not having the flashy regular-season victory totals as others in the league.

Rob Thomson and the Phillies will target the pennant for the second year in a row

The Phillies followed the same road as last year to reach the NLCS, first sweeping the Wild Card Series, then winning Game 1 in Atlanta but losing Game 2 at home. They were sporting vintage powder blue uniforms and maroon hats like they do every Thursday at home. Like last year, the Phillies won Game 3 at home with a rout, scoring six runs in the third inning.

R. Thomson guides the Phillies to yet another NLCS

"Rob Thomson is only the second manager ever to reach the LCS in each of his first two seasons (Mike Matheny, 2012-13)" - MLBNetwork

Then, a year after 101 victories wasn't enough in another early postseason departure, a replay of a torrent of home runs that signaled a knockout win over their NL East opponent fell short. Now, Rob Thomson and the team will look to make easy work of the D-Backs.