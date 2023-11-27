Robert Stephenson Free Agency: Dodgers among several clubs interested in securing Rays pitcher's services

In the latest scoop, MLB journalist Jon Morosi spilled the beans on the growing interest in right-handed reliever Robert Stephenson in the free-agent market.

Stephenson, who put up a stellar 0.678 WHIP over 42 outings with the Rays this season, has caught the eye of multiple MLB teams. Prospective suitors include the likes of the Dodgers, Cubs, and Angels.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

At 30, Stephenson wasn't exactly a headline grabber heading into the offseason. MLBTR's Top 50 Free Agents had him pegged for a four-year, $36MM deal. The pitcher's had his fair share of ups and downs too, due to injuries and shaky performances. Yet, he managed to turn heads with a breakout just before hitting the open market.

After a midseason move from the Pirates to the Rays in June, Stephenson switched up his pitching game, ditching the slider for a cutter. The result? A sweet 2.35 ERA over 38 1/3 innings with Tampa Bay. Robert Stephenson struck out nearly 43% of batters faced and kept his walk rate low at 5.7%. This puts him up there in the majors' top strikeout rates during that stretch.

Robert Stephenson's relief performances could be a potential game-changer for his future team

The talented pitcher was a first-round pick by the Cincinnati Reds in 2011. He had reached the big leagues as a starter, though the results were decidedly average, with a 5.47 ERA by the end of 2018.

A move to the bullpen in 2019 showed promise, but Stephenson faced a sudden setback with a mid-back strain sidelining him for a month. Fast forward to 2022, he struggled with the Colorado Rockies before getting claimed by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Stephenson had a slow start to this season as well after experiencing discomfort in his right arm.

However, the midseason trade to the Rays paved the way for a serious turnaround. Even with a breakout that lasted only a few months, Robert Stephenson is one of the top relievers in the league at the moment.

MLB teams have a history of making big bets on relievers with flashy numbers, and Stephenson seems to fit the bill. For the Cubs, it might mean a shift in strategy as they've stuck to short-term deals for relievers lately.

The Dodgers, on the other hand, with a solid bullpen in 2023, might not view Stephenson as a must-have. Finally, the Angels, perennially struggling with their bullpen, might see Stephenson as the missing link.

Robert Stephenson's journey from under-the-radar to a hot commodity in the MLB adds an interesting twist to the offseason. Teams, each with their own game plan, will be vying to snag this potential game-changer for their bullpen.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.