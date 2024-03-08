SXSW set to premiere documentary celebrating baseball icon & humanitarian hero Roberto Clemente

Roberto Clemente's name cannot be left out of the conversation when it comes to players who have left a lasting impact on the game. Now, the icon will be honored with a brand new documentary.

The life and times of the Puerto Rican will be chronicled in director David Altrogge's new film, "Clemente". Set to premier on March 11 at the SXSW Film Festival, the movie will delve into Clemente's life career, as well as his trailblazing contributions.

The feature-length documentary is produced by Clemente's three sons, and was created through NBA star LeBron James' production company, Uninterrupted.

""A country without idols is nothing." Roberto Clemente" - Jim Koenigsberger

Born in Puerto Rico in 1934, Clemente made his MLB debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1955. Five years later, the right fielder hit .314/.357/.458 with 16 home runs and 94 RBIs, earning his first All-Star appearance, and putting his name on the map.

1960 also saw Clemente's Pirates defeat the New York Yankees, making him the first player from the Carribbean or Latin America to win the Fall Classic. Clemente would go on to spent the next twelve years of his career in Pittsburgh, winning the 1966 NL MVP Award, four batting titles, and thirteen consecutive Gold Gloves.

While Roberto Clemente's on-field talent earned him well-deserved respect, it was his charity work that really changed lives. Known for spending his offseasons helping deliver food aid and other relief to Latin America, the baseball star tragically died in a plane crash en route to help survivors of the 1972 Nicaraguan Earthquake.

"Today in 1973, just months after his tragic death, the Pirates retire Roberto Clemente's number" - Super 70s Sports

A year after his death, MLB renamed the Commissioner's Award in Clemente's honor. To this day, the distinction is given to stars who "best exemplifies the game of baseball, sportsmanship, community involvement and the individual's contribution to his team." The current holder is Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves.

Roberto Clemente documetary seeks to revisit star's profound impact over five decades later

For years, Clemente forged a trail that thousands of Latin American players have tread. By making the film, director David Altrogge seeks to give people a sense of hope, telling Variety:

“It’s just the times can feel very bleak, very hopeless. I started trying to think of people who gave people hope and inspired them. I know that sounds corny, but Roberto answered the question.”

Although the wealth of Latino talent in modern baseball is taken for granted, Clemente's impact will be forgotten at our own peril.

