Roberto Clemente's son releases statement after iconic sign honoring the Pirates legend at PNC Park gets replaced by beverage ad

The son of Pittsburgh Pirates legend Roberto Clemente released a statement via social media on Sunday after learning that the 'Clemente 21' sign at PNC Park had been removed without his prior knowledge. Roberto Clemente Jr. feels the removal reflects a widening disconnect between the organization and the fans and intends to get in touch with the Pirates soon to learn more about the matter.

Roberto Clemente is regarded as the first superstar in the MLB from Latin America. Hailing from Panama, he played 18 seasons for the Pittsburgh Pirates from 1955 to 1972 and won two World Series titles. Clemente passed away before ending his career in a tragic plane crash while he was attempting to supply emergency goods for the survivors of a massive earthquake in Nicaragua.

On Sunday evening, Roberto Clemente Jr. released a statement on X after he discovered that the iconic sign on the right field wall to commemorate the legacy of his father had been taken off and replaced by a beverage advertisement.

"Yesterday, I was shocked to learn that the Clemente 21 sign—a tribute to my father on the right field wall at PNC Park in Pittsburgh—had been removed and replaced by an advertisement. This change was made without any communication or consultation with our family," Clemente Jr. said in his statement.

"While we appreciate that the Pirates acknowledged they failed to inform us, it reveals a broader issue: a lack of meaningful collaboration between the organization and on matters that are deeply personal and historically significant to us and the fans," he continued.

Clemente made 15 All-Star Game appearances during his career. He also won 12 Gold Gloves at right field, along with four batting titles, and was named the National League MVP in 1966.

I intend to reach out to the Pirates directly to explore this further: Roberto Clemente Jr.

Roberto Clemente was the first Latin American superstar of the MLB (Image Source: Getty)

In his statement, Roberto Clemente Jr. also expressed his gratitude towards the MLB fans for continuing to hold the legacy of his father in high regard. Clemente Jr. promised to get in touch with the Pittsburgh Pirates to learn why they decided to remove the iconic sign honoring his father.

"The outpouring of support from fans in Pittsburgh and across the country has been overwhelming and deeply appreciated," he wrote in his statement. "It is clear that our father's legacy continues to inspire and unite people, not only for his achievements on the field but also for the integrity and compassion he demonstrated off it.

"We have always been open to building a sincere and lasting partnership with the Pirates, one grounded in respect and shared values," he added. "Our hope is that this moment serves as an opportunity for reflection, paving the way for a more thoughtful, transparent, and collaborative relationship moving forward. I intend to reach out to the Pirates directly to explore this further."

Clemente was inducted into the Hall of Fame through a special election in March 1973 while the Pirates also retired his number a few weeks later. Meanwhile, the Commissioner's Award was also renamed to the Roberto Clemente Award that year.

