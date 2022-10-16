"Roberts should be fired Sunday" "Roberts will be back because the baseball gods hate Dodger fans" - Los Angeles Dodgers fans demand changes and reinforcements after devastating knockout loss to rivals Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers may have just suffered their worst loss in franchise history. It was a crushing blow to an organization that has invested heavily over the last decade to build a powerhouse. The 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres on Saturday means the Dodgers are now officially out of the MLB Playoffs.
This was a team many predicted to win it all this year. During the regular season, the Los Angeles Dodgers dominated. They had an MLB-best 111-51 record. The team boasts one of the highest paid rosters and is stacked with talent on the offensive and defensive side of the field. Unfortunately, the players failed to deliver when it counted the most.
Los Angeles Dodgers fans have reached their boiling point. After expecting so much this postseason, the team crumbled under pressure. Fans are now demanding reinforcements next season. Manager Dave Robertson is also under heavy pressure. He is bearing the brunt of the criticism after failing to make it out of the first round of the playoffs.
Dave Roberts has been gifted one of the most talented rosters in the franchise's history. This team is built to win now. Roberts does have a World Series win under his belt. He won the 2020 World Series with the Dodgers. That, however, was a 60 game shortened season.
Dave Roberts has a great record as a regular season manager, but has failed in the ring department. He has failed to win the pennant in his last two seasons. His time with the organization looks limited.
His decision to pull Tyler Anderson and go into the bullpen against the Padres has to be the final straw. The starting pitcher was crusing when Roberts pulled him after five innings. It was a baffling decision that cost the Dodgers.
Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts is under heavy pressure after another disappointing postseason
The team currently has the second-highest payroll in baseball, according to Spotrac. Only the New York Mets spent more on their 40-man roster. After a disappointing conclusion, fans are calling for change.
Trea Turner, Justin Turner, David Price and Joey Gallo are all entering free agency in the offseason. Cody Bellinger could also be moving on as he is in an arbitration year.
With regards to Bellinger, he has failed to live up to expectations. The 2019 National League MVP has been subpar recently. This season, he has a .210/.265/.389 slash line and an abysmal .654 OPS. That's not good enough for an organization like the Dodgers. To make matters worse, he didn't even start the crucial final game versus the Padress.
This is a heartbreaking loss for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The organization will dust themselves off and hope to rebuild for next season. After reaching three World Series in the previous five seasons, a loss in the ALDS isn't going to cut it.