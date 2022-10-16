"Roberts should be fired Sunday" "Roberts will be back because the baseball gods hate Dodger fans" - Los Angeles Dodgers fans demand changes and reinforcements after devastating knockout loss to rivals Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers may have just suffered their worst loss in franchise history. It was a crushing blow to an organization that has invested heavily over the last decade to build a powerhouse. The 5-3 loss to the San Diego Padres on Saturday means the Dodgers are now officially out of the MLB Playoffs.

This was a team many predicted to win it all this year. During the regular season, the Los Angeles Dodgers dominated. They had an MLB-best 111-51 record. The team boasts one of the highest paid rosters and is stacked with talent on the offensive and defensive side of the field. Unfortunately, the players failed to deliver when it counted the most.

Klein25 @Klein25 🏻. That was the last you’ll see of Trea Turner, Cody Bellinger, Joey Gallo, David Price, Justin Turner, & hopefully Dave Roberts in a Dodgers uniform. Good night🏻. That was the last you’ll see of Trea Turner, Cody Bellinger, Joey Gallo, David Price, Justin Turner, & hopefully Dave Roberts in a Dodgers uniform. Good night ✌🏻.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans have reached their boiling point. After expecting so much this postseason, the team crumbled under pressure. Fans are now demanding reinforcements next season. Manager Dave Robertson is also under heavy pressure. He is bearing the brunt of the criticism after failing to make it out of the first round of the playoffs.

P Walnutz @bianchirider702

Saturday night, actually.

That will be the biggest move of the offseason. It'll be fun too watch when some no-talent team hires him based off his record with the Dodgers. @Klein25 Roberts should be fired Sunday.Saturday night, actually.That will be the biggest move of the offseason. It'll be fun too watch when some no-talent team hires him based off his record with the Dodgers. @Klein25 Roberts should be fired Sunday. Saturday night, actually.That will be the biggest move of the offseason. It'll be fun too watch when some no-talent team hires him based off his record with the Dodgers.

Peter Quinn @shekador @Klein25 Roberts will be back because the baseball gods hate Dodger fans. them and the umps. @Klein25 Roberts will be back because the baseball gods hate Dodger fans. them and the umps.

Dave Roberts has been gifted one of the most talented rosters in the franchise's history. This team is built to win now. Roberts does have a World Series win under his belt. He won the 2020 World Series with the Dodgers. That, however, was a 60 game shortened season.

Oscar Cardenas @ocardenas3508 @Klein25 I’m trying to understand how this would be Roberts last game when we just extended him to three more years. Would they really eat the money for those next three years and get someone else? @Klein25 I’m trying to understand how this would be Roberts last game when we just extended him to three more years. Would they really eat the money for those next three years and get someone else?

sportsandjunk @sportsandjunkk @Klein25 I think the fans will need to step up hard to get Roberts out and I hope they do @Klein25 I think the fans will need to step up hard to get Roberts out and I hope they do

®️ @EvolRu77ian @Klein25 In all honesty. Who can and would replace Dave Roberts @Klein25 In all honesty. Who can and would replace Dave Roberts

Dave Roberts has a great record as a regular season manager, but has failed in the ring department. He has failed to win the pennant in his last two seasons. His time with the organization looks limited.

Fabian Espinoza @fabianosky420 The thing that bothers me the most..... Why the fuck did Dave Roberts lift Anderson after 5. That was fucking key. The thing that bothers me the most..... Why the fuck did Dave Roberts lift Anderson after 5. That was fucking key.

Clayton Ebers @Clayton_Ebers Dave Roberts has got to go. Kershaw retires 9 straight in game 2, and gets pulled. Tyler Anderson pitches a phenomenal game into the 5th and gets pulled. The Dodgers have another amazing season with another disappointing ending. I’ll take anyone else at the helm at this point. Dave Roberts has got to go. Kershaw retires 9 straight in game 2, and gets pulled. Tyler Anderson pitches a phenomenal game into the 5th and gets pulled. The Dodgers have another amazing season with another disappointing ending. I’ll take anyone else at the helm at this point.

His decision to pull Tyler Anderson and go into the bullpen against the Padres has to be the final straw. The starting pitcher was crusing when Roberts pulled him after five innings. It was a baffling decision that cost the Dodgers.

Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts is under heavy pressure after another disappointing postseason

Manager Dave Roberts looks on during a game against the San Diego Padres in game three at PETCO Park

The team currently has the second-highest payroll in baseball, according to Spotrac. Only the New York Mets spent more on their 40-man roster. After a disappointing conclusion, fans are calling for change.

Trea Turner, Justin Turner, David Price and Joey Gallo are all entering free agency in the offseason. Cody Bellinger could also be moving on as he is in an arbitration year.

BIG 360 @lakers_360 @Klein25 They have no choice but to re-sign Trea. Theres no other shortstop thats comes close. Gonna have to cough up the bag no matter how big it is @Klein25 They have no choice but to re-sign Trea. Theres no other shortstop thats comes close. Gonna have to cough up the bag no matter how big it is

With regards to Bellinger, he has failed to live up to expectations. The 2019 National League MVP has been subpar recently. This season, he has a .210/.265/.389 slash line and an abysmal .654 OPS. That's not good enough for an organization like the Dodgers. To make matters worse, he didn't even start the crucial final game versus the Padress.

Klein25 @Klein25 That was Cody Bellinger's last at bat in a Dodgers uniform. That was Cody Bellinger's last at bat in a Dodgers uniform.

This is a heartbreaking loss for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The organization will dust themselves off and hope to rebuild for next season. After reaching three World Series in the previous five seasons, a loss in the ALDS isn't going to cut it.

Poll : 0 votes