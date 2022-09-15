"Rock had s*x with a Muppet" - Throwback to Yankees legend Derek Jeter trolling himself while dressed up as Alfonso Soriano's wife in a comical Saturday Night Live skit

In a hilarious video, MLB legend Derek Jeter once dressed up as Alfonso Soriano’s wife and joined the other New York Yankees wives for a fun Saturday Night Live.

The Yankees clubhouse's most entertaining member was likely Jeter, and his appearance in this video is proof.

Jeter, dressed up as a woman, first made an appearance on Saturday Night Live in 2001, when he was a rising MLB star. He was welcomed by Wives (Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer) of Yankee players.

When other wives started appreciating and praising Jeter, he trolled himself on the show and made everyone laugh.

“Jeter is not doing for me. He looks like if the Rock had sex with a muppet.”

When other women inquired about how Jeter, who played Alfonso's wife, came to wed the Yankees slugger, Jeter had the funniest story to tell.

“It’s the cutest, sweetest story… I was at Senor Frog’s in Jamaica and Alfonso was judging a bikini contest that I was in. And I went up to him and I was like you are the most beautiful man I have ever seen.”

“He was like you just saying that because I played for the Yankees. I was like, you are right. And we fell in love."

Jeter made his MLB debut in 1995.

Derek Jeter’s hilarious club story

Actor Ricky Smith once shared on social media that Jeter once slid away Smith’s girl at a club. In a series of Twitter posts, Smith shared the funny incident.

Ricky Smith @Rickonia #ilikedher Remind me to tell y'all about the time Derek Jeter left the club w/ a girl I came with. #that1stillhurts Remind me to tell y'all about the time Derek Jeter left the club w/ a girl I came with. #that1stillhurts #ilikedher

"Remind me to tell y'all about the time Derek Jeter left the club w/ a girl I came with. #that1stillhurts #ilikedher" - Ricky Smith

Another one:

Ricky Smith @Rickonia I mean what are you suppose to do when Derek Jeter pushes up on a girl your dating at the club I mean what are you suppose to do when Derek Jeter pushes up on a girl your dating at the club

"I mean what are you suppose to do when Derek Jeter pushes up on a girl your dating at the club" - Ricky Smith

Jeter played for 20 seasons with the Yankees. He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020.

Jeter has won several awards, including 14 All-Star selections, five Gold Glove Awards, and five Silver Slugger Awards, among others. He recently resigned from the position of the CEO of the Miami Marlins. Jeter was honored during the Hall of Fame induction tribute night.

