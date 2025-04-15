Rockies' Kris Bryant faces brutal fan backlash after latest injury

Fans reacted as Colorado Rockies outfielder Kris Bryant is back on the 10-day injured list due to a back issue. It's the same problem that has been hampering him since he joined the Rockies in 2022.

Ad

According to Thomas Harding of MLB.com, Bryant is dealing with lumbar degenerative disk disease, which refers to the wear and tear of the spinal discs in the lower back, leading to pain and other symptoms.

This is the same issue for which he missed nearly two months in 2024 and had two injured list stints.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Netizens on the internet didn't mince words while reacting to the latest injury of the former MVP.

"Just retire man 🤦🏽‍♂️," one fan commented.

"Kris Bryant is so lucky Anthony Rendon exists," one fan referred him with Angels injury prone star.

"What a fall from grace man," another added.

"If there was ever a face that says “I have LDDD” this is it," one fan added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I think his career is over folks," one fan speculated.

Colorado Rockies calls up catcher from AAA to replace Kris Bryant

To replace Kris Bryant, the Rockies called up catcher Braxton Fulford from Triple-A Albuquerque in roster moves on Monday, which also saw right-hander Jeff Criswell go on the 60-day IL.

Bryant is on a seven-year, $182 million contract, which he signed in 2022 with the Rockies. However, the most games he has played in a season is 80, which he did in 2023. He played 37 games in 2024. In fact, the last time he played more than 100 games was in 2019, while he was with the Chicago Cubs.

Ad

Rockies manager Bud Black said that Bryant has been moved to IL for precautionary measures.

"A lot of players -- especially at this point in their career -- have to manage certain things in their body,” Black said.

“I think Kris … had a real stringent back program that we’re hopeful put him in a good position this season. This is just an aggravation. ... We don’t want to take any step backwards by trying to push him through this one.”

In Saturday's game against the San Diego Padres, Bryant went 0-for-4 as his dismal performance this season continued. He's only hitting .154/.195/.205 with no home runs in 11 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More