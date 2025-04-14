Rockies vs. Dodgers: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 14, MLB 2025

National League West Division rivals square off on Monday night as the Colorado Rockies are set to visit the Los Angeles Dodgers. This will be the first game of the series. The two teams have had very different starts to the 2025 season.

Ad

Colorado is trying to turn things around after a miserable 3-12 start, while Los Angeles is looking to improve on an 11-6 record. Here is a look at the odds for this game, and some predictions that can be made in the series opener.

Rockies vs. Dodgers prediction

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mookie Betts - Source: Imagn

The Colorado Rockies have not been a good team at all this season. Pitching has been a major issue for them. The Rockies currently have a team ERA of 5.02, and it will be up to Anthonio Senzatela to try to figure things out.

Ad

Trending

Brenton Doyle is having a solid season for the Rockies at the plate as he leads the team with three home runs and 12 RBIs. If Colorado is not able to get a good start from Senzatela, then it will be up to the offense to deliver.

Dustin May will make the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers, he has pitched well so far this season. May is 0-1 on the year, but his 0.82 ERA shows that he hasn't given up many runs.

Ad

Tommy Edman is leading the Dodgers with six home runs. The Dodgers are indeed a team full of offensive stars. Los Angeles should have another big night at the plate in this game as they cruise to a win over Colorado.

Prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers 7, Colorado Rockies 3

Rockies vs. Dodgers odds

Money Line: Colorado Rockies +285, Los Angeles Dodgers -380

Run Spread: Rockies +2.5 (-120), Dodgers -2.5 (EVEN)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-110), Under 8.5 (-110)

Ad

Rockies vs. Dodgers injuries

Colorado Rockies injury report

Tyler Freeman (UTL): 10-Day IL (Left oblique strain)

Brenton Doyle (2B): Day-to-Day (Left quad)

Austin Gomber (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left shoulder)

Los Angeles Dodgers injury report

Michael Kopech (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder)

Blake Snell (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left shoulder)

Clayton Kershaw (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left toe/left knee surgeries)

Tony Gonsolin (RHP): 15-Day IL (Back tightness)

Rockies vs. Dodgers picks

Dustin May - Source: Imagn

It's not often that you see a run spread of 2.5 runs, but that's the case in this matchup. The Dodgers are simply that much better than the Rockies, and all of your picks should feature the home team in this one.

Ad

Money Line: Los Angeles Dodgers -380

Run Spread: Dodgers -2.5 (EVEN)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-110)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ryan Burks Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.



Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.



His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.



When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family. Know More