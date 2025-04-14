Rockies vs. Dodgers: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 14, MLB 2025

National League West Division rivals square off on Monday night as the Colorado Rockies are set to visit the Los Angeles Dodgers. This will be the first game of the series. The two teams have had very different starts to the 2025 season.
Colorado is trying to turn things around after a miserable 3-12 start, while Los Angeles is looking to improve on an 11-6 record. Here is a look at the odds for this game, and some predictions that can be made in the series opener.
Rockies vs. Dodgers prediction
The Colorado Rockies have not been a good team at all this season. Pitching has been a major issue for them. The Rockies currently have a team ERA of 5.02, and it will be up to Anthonio Senzatela to try to figure things out.
Brenton Doyle is having a solid season for the Rockies at the plate as he leads the team with three home runs and 12 RBIs. If Colorado is not able to get a good start from Senzatela, then it will be up to the offense to deliver.
Dustin May will make the start for the Los Angeles Dodgers, he has pitched well so far this season. May is 0-1 on the year, but his 0.82 ERA shows that he hasn't given up many runs.
Tommy Edman is leading the Dodgers with six home runs. The Dodgers are indeed a team full of offensive stars. Los Angeles should have another big night at the plate in this game as they cruise to a win over Colorado.
Prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers 7, Colorado Rockies 3
Rockies vs. Dodgers odds
Money Line: Colorado Rockies +285, Los Angeles Dodgers -380
Run Spread: Rockies +2.5 (-120), Dodgers -2.5 (EVEN)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-110), Under 8.5 (-110)
Rockies vs. Dodgers injuries
Colorado Rockies injury report
Tyler Freeman (UTL): 10-Day IL (Left oblique strain)
Brenton Doyle (2B): Day-to-Day (Left quad)
Austin Gomber (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left shoulder)
Los Angeles Dodgers injury report
Michael Kopech (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder)
Blake Snell (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left shoulder)
Clayton Kershaw (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left toe/left knee surgeries)
Tony Gonsolin (RHP): 15-Day IL (Back tightness)
Rockies vs. Dodgers picks
It's not often that you see a run spread of 2.5 runs, but that's the case in this matchup. The Dodgers are simply that much better than the Rockies, and all of your picks should feature the home team in this one.
Money Line: Los Angeles Dodgers -380
Run Spread: Dodgers -2.5 (EVEN)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-110)