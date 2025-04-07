Brenton Doyle's wife Rose shares 1-word message to Alexander Ovechkin's achievement as he surpasses legendary Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal tally

Recording four RBIs, two of which came via his first home run of the season, Colorado Rockies center fielder Brenton Doyle played a starring role in his team's 12-5 victory against the Athletics on Sunday.

On Sunday, his wife, Rose Doyle, showcased that she has a soft corner for sports other than baseball as well, sharing a post about NHL star Alexander Ovechkin's record-breaking goal to her story.

"Amazing" Rose Doyle captioned her Instagram story

Screenshot of Rose Doyle's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@rose_doyle IG Stories)

Despite being beaten 4-1 loss by the New York Islanders, Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin was very much the center of everyone's attention at the UBS Arena on Sunday. Scoring his 895th career goal, Ovechkin overtook the legendary Wayne Gretzky at the summit of the NHL all-time goalscoring charts.

Often regarded as arguably the greatest NHL player of all time, Wayne Gretzy spent 20 seasons at the top level, representing the Indianapolis Racers, Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers. In that time, Gretzky won hockey's biggest prize, the Stanley Cup, on four occasions.

Brenton Doyle's wife Rose announces pregnancy with adorable social media post

Having made his MLB debut for the Colorado Rockies in April of 2023, Brenton Doyle and his better half, Rose, currently live in Denver, Colorado with their daughter Braelynn and mountain dog named Duke.

In late March, Rose Doyle took to Instagram to announce the Doyle family was set to grow, as she was pregnant with her second child.

"With tons of love, a little bit of science and a lot of patience, we are beyond grateful to announce our family is growing and Braelynn is going to be an amazing big sister🤍 XO, the Doyle’s✨" Rose Doyle captioned her Instagram post

Heading into the 2025 season, the Rockies aim to bounce back from a disappointing 2024 campaign. Currently 2-7 to start the season, fans will be hoping Brenton Doyle can continue to perform as he did on Sunday and help his team pick up more important victories.

