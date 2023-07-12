Roderick Arias Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for Yankees sought after prospect

When it comes to trades involving the New York Yankees, it appears that infield prospect Roderick Arias is the name drawing the most interest across the league. According to Andy Martino of SNY, Arias has been inquired upon by opposing teams looking to deal with the Bronx Bombers.

While names such as Oswald Peraza have been mentioned in trade rumors all season, it appears that Roderick Arias is the hot name on the market right now. The 18-year-old switch-hitter from the Dominican Republic is ranked the as the #11 prospect in the New York Yankees' system and could find himself on the move before the August 1st trade deadline.

"MLB teams are targeting Yankees # 11 prospect Roderick Arias in trade talk , Pre @martinonyc" - @EyesOnYanks

Here's a closer look at three potential landing spots for Arias if the Yankees were indeed to move on from the young shortstop.

#1 - The San Diego Padres could be interested in Roderick Arias

One of the most aggressive teams on the trade market, it would be unsurprising if the New York Yankees and San Diego Padres had not had at least one discussion prior to the trade deadline.

While Arias would need to be part of a larger package, could the Yankees make a move for someone such as Juan Soto, who they have previously been linked to in the past? San Diego is currently 8.5 games back in the NL West, and with Soto entering his final year of arbitration, it remains to be seen if the Friars are willing to hand him a massive contract.

Paul Woodin @PaulWoodin1 IF teams want Roderick Arias I need a controllable YOUNG player back. One comes to mind right away. Juan Soto. I'm sure there's more lol. But I doubt Arias is traded this year anyway.

#2 - The Chicago White Sox could be in the conversation for Arias

All signs are pointing to a massive trade deadline for the Chicago White Sox, with the club likely to move on from several of their veteran talents. The New York Yankees will be looking to add at the deadline and the White Sox may be able to give them the largest haul of talent for a relatively low price.

Arias could be part of a package that saw one or more of the likes of Lance Lynn, Tim Anderson, or Lucas Giolito making their way to New York.

Robert @RobertPorubsky Out of the box trade idea:



Yankees get:

*RHP Lucas Giolito



White Sox get:

*2B Gleyber Torres

*SS Roderick Arias (NYY #11 prospect)

*RHP Drew Thorpe (NYY #13 prospect)



Thoughts? Out of the box trade idea:Yankees get: *RHP Lucas GiolitoWhite Sox get:*2B Gleyber Torres*SS Roderick Arias (NYY #11 prospect)*RHP Drew Thorpe (NYY #13 prospect)Thoughts? https://t.co/ZhUEchsqkJ

#3 - The St. Louis Cardinals could find themselves as sellers at the trade deadline

The St. Louis Cardinals have been one of the most disappointing teams this season, which could lead to a roster overhaul at the trade deadline. Roderick Arias could be an intriguing piece for the Cards, who could move on from veterans such as Paul Goldschmidt or Tyler O'Neill as part of the deal.

