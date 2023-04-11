According to reports, Roger Clemens's son Kory was arrested for DWI. The Houston Police Department in Texas arrested Kory on April 7 following a car accident. According to court filings:

"Kory was throwing up at the scene and was unsteady on his feet. He reeked of booze, had bloodshot eyes and slurred his speech ... and stumbled when he walked."

Roger Clemens' 34-year-old son, Kory, has been arrested again for DWI ... TMZ Sports has learned. - TMZ Sports

Kory has been charged with DWI twice in the past four years. In May 2019, he was also detained in Houston after officers claimed he displayed symptoms of intoxication during a traffic stop at 2:05 AM. He eventually participated in a pretrial diversion program, and the matter was subsequently dismissed in 2020.

MLB fans are saddened with the news of Roger Clemens' son's arrest

Baseball fans are saddened with Kory being arrested.

A social media user wrote "Why is this the headline? I never understood dragging someone else’s name into it just because they’re famous," while another added: "I feel old knowing that Roger Clemens has a son my age."

Kory is the second oldest of Clemens' four boys. Kody, one of his younger brothers, currently plays for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Between 1984 and 2007, Roger Clemens participated in 24 MLB seasons, wearing the uniforms of the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, and Houston Astros.

Clemens was the 1986 American League MVP, a seven-time Cy Young Award winner who won two World Series rings while playing for the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox.

