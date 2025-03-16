Roki Sasaki gives honest thoughts on upcoming MLB debut at Tokyo Dome

Roki Sasaki will debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs in the MLB Tokyo Series 2025, held at the Tokyo Dome. The Japanese star enters MLB after signing a massive deal with the Dodgers this offseason.

Ad

There has been a great influx of Japanese talent in MLB over the last few seasons, and Sasaki aims to become the next successful starting pitcher. On Sunday, the media asked him what it feels like to debut in Tokyo, Japan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I can't believe that my dream came true at the Tokyo Dome, it's like a miracle," Sasaki said.

Sasaki was also asked what it felt like playing with Shohei Ohtani and seeing him belt a home run in the first game of the Tokyo Series.

"Nothing but wow, I was surprised, not only Ohtani, but the rest of the lineup is really solid so that's very comforting for me," the young pitcher said.

Ad

Sasaki has played baseball in Japan, but things will be much different when he faces the Chicago Cubs for the very first time.

Roki Sasaki and other Japanese teammates to host team dinner in Tokyo

Roki Sasaki is the youngest Japanese player on the Los Angeles Dodgers, as Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto already have some MLB experience. Although the trio of Japanese stars is happy to return to Japan for the Tokyo Series, it is working to ensure the other teammates have a great trip.

Ad

Speaking on MLB Network's "Hot Stove" on Wednesday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave a little insight into the team's off-field schedule.

Ad

"But on local Sunday, Shohei, Yoshinobu, and Roki are hosting just the players, which is great," he said. "It’s mandatory. So, all 31 guys will be there, and they're bringing in this crazy sushi chef for dinner. They're going to host it. So it’s awesome. The plus-ones will do their thing, and the coaches and organization will have their own event. But, it’s going to be fun."

The Dodgers are among the favorites to win the World Series again this year, and Sasaki wants to do his part to help the team win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback