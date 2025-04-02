"Roki Sasaki is not Paul Skenes" - MLB insider delivers verdict on Dodgers rookie's debut season

MLB insider Jim Bowden firmly believes Los Angeles Dodgers' highly rated rookie starting pitcher Roki Sasaki may not yet be ready for the major leagues, let alone take it by storm in the manner that Pittsburgh Pirates phenom Paul Skenes did last season. He feels the Japanese right-hander still has to develop himself in a variety of aspects to fulfill his potential as a dominant starting pitcher for the Dodgers.

Roki Sasaki became the top prospect according to MLB Pipeline after completing an amateur international free agent deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 23-year-old was one of the most sought-after players of this offseason due to his young age and sky-high potential. However, he has struggled in his first couple of starts for the Dodgers, showing erratic control over his pitching arsenal.

Jim Bowden, senior MLB writer for The Athletic, shared his perspective regarding the performance of Roki Sasaki in a Dodgers uniform so far. Bowden was a guest for the Foul Territory podcast on Monday.

"All of the teams that had scouted Sasaki, including his agency, had told all of us that when Sasaki got here, he is not polished, not a finished product," Bowden said. "It's like a first-round pick from a year ago. You took the pitcher first overall, but he's not major league ready yet. He's not Paul Skenes or Stephen Strasburg, that can be drafted and can go right into the rotation."

"It's all about command and control at the big league level. I don't care how good your stuff is. You've got to command it. You've got to have savvy. You've got to have poise. You've got to have composure. You've got to have mental toughness. You've got to have all those things. All of this was a question with Sasaki in Japan."

Sasaki had played just three seasons of professional baseball with the Chiba Lotte Marines in the NPB before switching over to the MLB.

"Let Roki Sasaki go to the minors" - Jim Bowden

Roki Sasaki made his debut for the Dodgers during the MLB Tokyo Series in Japan (Image Source: IMAGN)

During his appearance on the Foul Territory podcast this Monday, Jim Bowden stated that the Los Angeles Dodgers will have to be open to the idea of sending Roki Sasaki to the minor leagues so he can further hone his craft.

"If you're the Dodgers, you've got a couple of options," Bowden said. "Number one, you've got to hope he bounces back in his next start. That's going to be important, and you hope he keeps improving and see how he handles adversity like this."

"But if he doesn't handle it well, you can't be afraid to do one of two things. One option is to send him out to Triple-A. Let him go to the minors. Not under the big lights, and let him figure out how to control and command, add, subtract, own the strike zone. Pitch more like a real estate agent. The other option you have at some point is it's okay if you want to put him in your bullpen. You're going to limit his innings anyway."

Thus far, Roki Sasaki has pitched just 4.2 innings over his two major league starts for the Dodgers. He has allowed three earned runs from four hits and nine walks despite racking up five strikeouts.

