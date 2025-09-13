Roman Anthony’s sister, Lia, embraces Red Sox fangirl vibes with chic bomber jacket and baggy jeans for perfect game day look

Boston Red Sox rookie Roman Anthony has emerged as a fan-favorite since making his debut earlier this year. His sister, Lia, has also grown popular among fans on social media.

Lia Anthony's social media following soared after she was spotted at a Red Sox game supporting the rookie outfielder alongside other family members during his debut week.

Lia has been a constant presence at Fenway Park since, cheering for her rookie brother. Although the Red Sox outfielder is on the sidelines due to an oblique injury he sustained earlier this month, Lia is showing her support for the AL East team.

With the Red taking on fierce rivals, the New York Yankees, in the series opener at Fenway on Friday, Lia shared an Instagram story where she wore a chic bomber jacket with a white top that featured her brother's No. 19 on it. She complemented the look by wearing baggy jeans.

(Image source - Lia Anthony Instagram)

The Red Sox fell to the Yankees in the series opener, losing 4-1 to fall 1.5 games behind their rivals in the AL Wild Card race.

