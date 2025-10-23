Roman Anthony’s sister Lia gets birthday love as friends share throwback bikini snaps & sweet messages

Boston Red Sox star Roman Anthony's sister, Lia Anthony, celebrated her birthday on Wednesday with her friends chiming in with warm wishes. She was reportedly born in October 2002; therefore, she turned 23 years old.Lia reposted several stories from her friends, filled with throwback vacation pics and bikini looks along with sweet messages. One friend wrote:&quot;Happy birthday to my favorite person in the whole world 🌎!!!!!&quot;Another added:&quot;You make life soooo happy and fun! Buns out forever &lt;3.&quot;In one story, Lia was seen lounging on a boat, soaking in the sun with a friend. Another post captured a group hug with her circle of girlfriends during a summer outing. There was also a black-and-white photo showing Lia and a friend in matching swimsuits. It had the following caption:&quot;Us forever!!!!!!&quot;Lia's Instagram storiesThere were several other stories as well, and Lia continues to receive warm wishes on her special day.Roman Anthony's sister Lia Anthony dons chic black outfit in promotional postAfter attaining quite the social media fame following her appearance at Roman Anthony's debut game, Lia Anthony is now receiving requests from brands to promote their products.On September 25, Lia shared a couple of photos in collaboration with clothing brand Edikted. In the photo, she is wearing a black halter-neck romper with a gathered bottom portion. She is also carrying a small white shoulder bag and has gold-toned jewelry on her wrist.In the caption, Lia shared details to get the product at a discount. She wrote:&quot;outfit: @edikted use code for 10%: LIAANTHONYY10 #edikted #ediktedad&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDuring Roman Anthony's MLB debut at Fenway Park in June, Lia Anthony was captured multiple times. The following day, she saw her Instagram boom from a handful of followers to 15K+ overnight.She has graduated from Florida State University with a degree in Human Development and Family Sciences.As for the Red Sox star, Anthony is coming off an excellent season and a secured future since he was signed to an eight-year, $130 million contract extension in August. In 2025, he batted .292 to go along with eight home runs and four stolen bases in 71 games.