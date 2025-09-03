Roman Anthony's sister, Lia, serves breezy summer look as she enjoys wine in scenic backdrop

Boston Red Sox sensation Roman Anthony's growing stardom is bringing extra spotlight to his family, especially to his sister, Lia, who saw a massive surge in following after grabbing attention on national TV during the rookie's MLB debut. While Anthony grows into his role as a leadoff hitter in Boston, his sister, Lia, is enjoying the summer to the fullest.On Tuesday, Lia shared a snapshot from the Blue Ridge Mountains, posing in a breezy white summer dress, paired with accessories and a glass of wine in hand. She posed in the background of the lush greenery. There were some other photos as well, where she poses with her friends, Selly and Brooke Basore.&quot;scenic stop🏞️🍷🍂&quot; Roman Anthony's sister captioned the photos. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEarlier in June, Lia Anthony went to Malaga, Spain, capturing the scenic beauty of the island and the fresh waters. Her friend, Brooke Basore, also joined for the tropical getaway as the two shared pictures aboard what appears to be a yacht.What does Roman Anthony’s sister, Lia Anthony, do for a living?Apart from hitting different places in the world, Lia Anthony graduated from Florida State University in May in Human Development and Family Sciences, with a pre-physician assistant focus and a minor in biology. She's a Certified Clinical Medical Assistant, holding credentials from both the National Healthcare Association and the American Heart Association.She also has a handful of work experiences. She worked as an assistant to a teacher at Impact Tallahassee. It's a nonprofit dedicated to providing therapeutic treatment for children. Moreover, she has done Clinical Medical Assistant roles at Sanitas Medical Center and Supriya Dermatology. She was also a Medical Office Assistant for a while at North Palm Beach Aesthetics.Outside of medical experience, she has also taken up hospitality roles, including working as a part-time hostess at The Islander Grill and Tiki Bar for over a year.Meanwhile, her brother, Roman Anthony, is hitting .292 this season along with eight home runs and four stolen bases. Earlier, the rookie signed an eight-year contract extension worth $130 million with the Red Sox.