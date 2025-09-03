  • home icon
By Krutik Jain
Published Sep 03, 2025 06:05 GMT
Roman Anthony
Roman Anthony's sister Lia serves breezy summer look as she enjoys wine in scenic backdrop. Credit: Lia Anthony/Instagram

Boston Red Sox sensation Roman Anthony's growing stardom is bringing extra spotlight to his family, especially to his sister, Lia, who saw a massive surge in following after grabbing attention on national TV during the rookie's MLB debut. While Anthony grows into his role as a leadoff hitter in Boston, his sister, Lia, is enjoying the summer to the fullest.

On Tuesday, Lia shared a snapshot from the Blue Ridge Mountains, posing in a breezy white summer dress, paired with accessories and a glass of wine in hand. She posed in the background of the lush greenery. There were some other photos as well, where she poses with her friends, Selly and Brooke Basore.

"scenic stop🏞️🍷🍂" Roman Anthony's sister captioned the photos.
Earlier in June, Lia Anthony went to Malaga, Spain, capturing the scenic beauty of the island and the fresh waters. Her friend, Brooke Basore, also joined for the tropical getaway as the two shared pictures aboard what appears to be a yacht.

What does Roman Anthony’s sister, Lia Anthony, do for a living?

Apart from hitting different places in the world, Lia Anthony graduated from Florida State University in May in Human Development and Family Sciences, with a pre-physician assistant focus and a minor in biology. She's a Certified Clinical Medical Assistant, holding credentials from both the National Healthcare Association and the American Heart Association.

She also has a handful of work experiences. She worked as an assistant to a teacher at Impact Tallahassee. It's a nonprofit dedicated to providing therapeutic treatment for children. Moreover, she has done Clinical Medical Assistant roles at Sanitas Medical Center and Supriya Dermatology. She was also a Medical Office Assistant for a while at North Palm Beach Aesthetics.

Outside of medical experience, she has also taken up hospitality roles, including working as a part-time hostess at The Islander Grill and Tiki Bar for over a year.

Meanwhile, her brother, Roman Anthony, is hitting .292 this season along with eight home runs and four stolen bases. Earlier, the rookie signed an eight-year contract extension worth $130 million with the Red Sox.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

