Roman Anthony’s sister Lia shares glimpse of her private boat ride in Malaga

Boston Red Sox rookie Roman Anthony is making strides in MLB as her sister Lia is touring different places, soaking up the summer sun in her Mediterranean getaway. Last week, she enjoyed her getaway to Mijas, Andalusia, Spain.
On Thursday, Lia shared snapshots from her boat ride off the coast of Malaga, Spain. In the photo carousel, Lia is seen in a bikini alongside three close friends, all toasting the moment with beverages against the backdrop of the scenic coastline.
"📩 to España," she captioned the post.
Lia has been enjoying a week-long vacation in tropical places in the company of close friends, including Grace Bubbles and Madelyn Kelley.
Roman Anthony's sister and overnight sensation Lia is in medical field
On June 9, Roman Anthony made his debut for the Boston Red Sox and his family was in attendance. While Anthony went hitless in that game, his sister, Lia, turned heads, seeing a surge in her followers.
Her Instagram followers count surged from 3,000 to around 17,000 in less than a week following her appearance on the broadcast. She has more than 36,000 followers and counting.
Lia is pursuing a career in the medical field after graduating from Florida State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Development and Family Studies in May.
At Florida State, she was a pre-med student with a minor in biology. She wants to complete her masters in the physician assistant program. She was a medical office assistant at North Palm Beach Aesthetics for four months.
She's also working as a teacher's assistant at Impact Tallahassee. The non-profit organization gives children first-rate therapeutic treatment. Before that, she worked at Supriya Dermatology and at Sanitas Medical Center as a clinical medical assistant.
Her work experience also includes a part-time hostess in The Islander Grill and Tiki Bar for over a year.