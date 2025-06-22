Roman Anthony's sister, Lia, turns up glamor in latest mirror selfie, shares picturesque moments from Andalusian getaway

While Boston Red Sox rookie Roman Anthony is busy making his early steps into the MLB count, his sister, Lia, took the glamour up a notch from her Andalusian getaway. Lia is in Mijas, Andalusia, Spain, visiting iconic landmarks and enjoying her downtime to the fullest.

On Saturday, Lia posted glimpses from her getaway. She posed in front of a mirror wearing a chic white top paired with vibrant floral pants. In another photo, she captured a sweeping view of the charming hillside town, featuring whitewashed buildings and lush greenery.

“Never want to leave,” Lia wrote over the clip.

Lia's Instagram story

The glamour didn’t stop indoors. Lia also visited the breathtaking hills of Mijas. In one feed post, she’s seen basking under the Andalusian sun on a balcony, donning a black halter top and a white mini skirt.

“Life is nice when it looks this way 🍋,” she captioned her post.

While Lia continues her Mediterranean escape, Roman Anthony is trying to count his opportunities. He's hitting .121 along with one home run and five RBIs. Anthony was selected 79th overall in the 2022 MLB draft.

Shortly after Roman Anthony's MLB debut, Lia saw surge in her followers count

On June 9, Roman Anthony made his MLB debut for the Red Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays. His family, including Lia, parents, father Anthony Sr. and mother Lori and brother Tony, flew in from Florida to support Roman's debut weekend.

What followed the debut weekend of Anthony was an unexpected surge of followers on Lia's Instagram account. It went from around 3,000 to over 17,000 followers after the game.

In a candid interview on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show, Lia expressed shock over it:

“Wow, I mean, it’s been surreal. I went from having, I think, 3,000 and now I’m at 14,000. It’s crazy. I think he definitely was shocked, we all were. But I mean, he’s got bigger things to focus on, so he’s just been, you know, focusing on his debut and everything.”

Lia is a graduate of Florida State University.

