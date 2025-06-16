Roman Anthony's sister Lia shares tribute in celebration of Father's Day

The Boston Red Sox made a stunning move by calling up top prospect Roman Anthony ahead of their series against the Rays on June 9. In his debut game, the youngster tallied an RBI and a walk as his squad was narrowly defeated by Tampa Bay in extras. He would then play an instrumental part the next game after recording a double and two runs batted in as Boston prevailed, 3-1.
Apart from Roman, his sister Lia also turned heads as she was present during her brother's second game at Fenway Park. She mainly garnered positive attention for her visuals when the Anthony family was interviewed during the Red Sox game. In a touching tribute, Lia posted a photo from their visit to Fenway Park while paying tribute to their dad in celebration of Father's Day.
"Your day," Lia wrote.
In the photo that Lia shared, she was wearing a red blouse with a Red Sox jacket, while her father was sporting a gray Boston hoodie. It also included a small snapshot of the two with the matriarch of the family.
Lia Anthony is astonished by the sudden virality after brother Roman's debut
After making her "on-screen debut" during her brother Roman's second-career MLB game, Lia Anthony's social media follower count skyrocketed. In an interview on "The Greg Hill Show" on Thursday, Roman's elder sister disclosed her feelings after suddenly going viral.
"I think he definitely was shocked. We all were,” Lia said. “We all were kind of in disbelief. But, I mean, he’s got bigger things to focus on. So, he’s just been focusing on his debut and everything. But I think we were all just shocked by it.”
She also shared in the interview that her followers were just a miniscule prior to her appearance in the game.
“I went from having 3,000, and now I’m at 14,000. … We were all just shocked by it."
Lia's follower count has even multiplied since the interview and now sits at around 33,000 at the time of writing.