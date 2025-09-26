Roman Anthony's sister Lia turns up glamor in backless bubble mini dress to promote a popular e-brand

Roman Anthony's ascent in baseball has been rapid. Once a highly regarded high school prospect. he is now considered by many to be the cornerstone of the Red Sox franchise. Anthony's meteoric rise has also boosted the popularity of his older sister, Lia.On Friday, Lia shared a multi-snap Instagram post promoting Edikted, an online fashion retailer. Edikted is a fast-fashion brand targeting Gen Z. Founded in 2020, the brand's designs are heavily inspired by streetwear, pop culture, and current trends.The cover image of Lia's post featured her posing elegantly in the retailer’s Aida backless bubble mini dress, priced at $60.80. She included a promo code for buyers in the post’s caption.While the first image showed Lia standing near a dining table, the second captured her on the balcony holding a drink. Subsequent snaps alternated between the dining room and balcony, with subtle variations in her poses. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Roman Anthony is currently on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain suffered on September 2, 2025. Although Anthony has resumed non-baseball activities, he has not yet been cleared to return to full baseball workouts. Red Sox manager Alex Cora has indicated that Anthony could potentially return for the ALCS, but if the team does not advance that far, his 2025 season will be over. As of now, Anthony has produced a .292/.396/.463 slash line with 8 home runs, 48 runs, and 32 RBIs in 71 games.Roman Anthony's sister has fun times in Boston with her friendsRoman Anthony was born and brought up in Florida. His sister, Lia, is a graduate of Florida State University. Lia often visits Boston with her friends, primarily to watch her brother in action at Fenway Park. On Saturday, Lia shared a multi-snap post on Instagram, capturing her fun outings with friends in Boston. The cover image of the carousel showed Lia and her friend Selina Bujaj standing at the Boston Seaport, photographed from the back. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the second image, Lia promoted MEL THE CLOTHING with a custom outfit. A short video followed, featuring Lia with her friends Sydney Ward and Kyleigh Dana, likely taken at a restaurant. Another image showed Lia and Bujaj from the front, while the remaining snaps included a group selfie and additional moments with Bujaj.