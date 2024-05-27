Ronald Acuna Jr. apologizes to Braves fans after sustaining season-ending injury

The Atlanta Braves fans were left disappointed after hearing that Ronald Acuna Jr., the 2023 NL MVP, has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Acuna Jr. suffered a complete tear of the ACL on his left knee and will undergo surgery, as per the Braves.

This news comes after Acuna Jr. exited Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates early in the first inning. Initially diagnosed with left knee soreness, an MRI revealed the torn ACL.

Ronald Acuna Jr. took to social media and posted a one-word message:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Sorry 💔😢"

Expand Tweet

Trending

The slugger understands the importance of his presence within the team for a deep playoff run and ending the team's World Series drought since 2021. Ronald Acuna Jr. was absent from that postseason as well, due to an ACL tear in his right knee.

How was Ronald Acuna Jr. injured? A closer look at the play

In the first inning, Ronald Acuna Jr. led off the game with a leadoff double. As he attempted to take a standard lead from second base, he suddenly fell. Grimacing in pain, he was seen holding his left knee. Trainers came down to check on him, and he was eventually helped off the field, visibly limping.

Expand Tweet

Interacting with a reporter after the game, Acuna Jr. talked about what happened during the play.

“I saw the catcher throwing the ball back to the pitcher very slow,” Acuna Jr. said (Via Yahoo.com). “I was timing that so I could steal third. But in that moment, he threw it hard. So I had to come back, and that’s when I felt it.”

Acuna Jr.'s injury will affect the Braves' surge to the division's top. However, they won the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates with the final score of 8-1. Currently, the Braves (30-20) are trailing the division leader Philadelphia Phillies (38-16) by six games in the NL East.

Compared to the previous season, Acuna Jr. had a slower start but had been gaining heat in the last few games and was hitting .250 with four home runs, 15 RBIs and 16 stolen bases.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback