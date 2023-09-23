With his 40th homer of the season in Friday night's game against the Washington Nationals, Ronald Acuna Jr. became the fifth player in MLB history to have a 40-40 season. The Atlanta Braves star led off the scoring with a home run that helped in their 9-6 win on the road at Nationals Park.

But what sets him apart from the rest is his achievement as the first player to have a 40-60 season with 40 home runs and 68 stolen bases.

Acuna hit Nationals starter Patrick Corbin in the very first inning. His dinger went deep into left field for a distance of 379 feet on a 3-2 count. This was his 34th career leadoff home run.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Quite justifiably, he had an extra stride while rounding the bases. He completed the run in 22 seconds, which is 1.8 seconds faster than any other home run the outfielder has hit this year.

Despite his accomplishments, the Braves star remained humble. He acknowledged his 40-60 record but expected someone to add to it in the future.

Acuna Jr. said through an interpreter:

“It’s incredible. You think of how many players have played in the big leagues, and my name is alone. But I’m sure somebody will break that record, too.”

Ronald Acuna Jr. has been in incredible form

The NL MVP debate between Ronald Acuna Jr. and LA Dodgers star Mookie Betts, which started on the field in a series between the two teams ultimately helped the former in gaining momentum.

Before the series, Acuna was on pace to hit 37 homers, but since then, he has hit 11 in 85 at-bats.

With two more stolen bases from the remaining games, the right fielder can achieve an unthinkable 40-70 season.