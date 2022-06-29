"I'd say that's the one thing that has me a little worried, but we'll see how it goes" - Ronald Acuna Jr. dropped from Tuesday's lineup against Phillies, unable to put weight on injured foot

Atlanta Braves two-time All-Star Ronald Acuna Jr. is facing another injury issue as his team starts a critical stretch of the season. The Braves outfielder hasn't played since injuring his left foot in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ronald Acuna Jr. missed Sunday's game and wasn't in the starting lineup on Tuesday. His return date has not yet been confirmed. The bruised foot seems serious enough to keep him off the field.

He said via his translator:

"I'd say that's the one thing that has me a little worried, but we'll see how it goes."

Marly Rivera @MarlyRiveraESPN Here’s @ronaldacunajr24 talking about his frustration with his most recent injury. Acuña fouled a ball off the top of his left foot. No fracture but he rolled into the clubhouse on a scooter because he could not put any weight on it. Didn’t discard the possibility of an IL stint. Here’s @ronaldacunajr24 talking about his frustration with his most recent injury. Acuña fouled a ball off the top of his left foot. No fracture but he rolled into the clubhouse on a scooter because he could not put any weight on it. Didn’t discard the possibility of an IL stint. https://t.co/1baEdM0mFK

"Here’s @ronaldacunajr24 talking about his frustration with his most recent injury. Acuña fouled a ball off the top of his left foot. No fracture but he rolled into the clubhouse on a scooter because he could not put any weight on it. Didn’t discard the possibility of an IL stint." - Marly Rivera

Fortunately for the Braves, Acuna hasn't fractured the foot and it just seems to be a bruise. With injuries to second baseman Ozzie Albies, relief pitcher Tyler Matzek, and outfielder Eddie Rosario, the Braves are missing some key pieces.

Grant McAuley @grantmcauley



LHP Tyler Matzek

OF Eddie Rosario

RHP Mike Soroka

RHP Kirby Yates

2B Ozzie Albies



Add those to any trade deadline additions and this club should get stronger. #Braves have an important group of injured players they hope to have back for the stretch run, some sooner than others:LHP Tyler MatzekOF Eddie RosarioRHP Mike SorokaRHP Kirby Yates2B Ozzie AlbiesAdd those to any trade deadline additions and this club should get stronger. #Braves have an important group of injured players they hope to have back for the stretch run, some sooner than others:LHP Tyler MatzekOF Eddie RosarioRHP Mike SorokaRHP Kirby Yates2B Ozzie AlbiesAdd those to any trade deadline additions and this club should get stronger.

Acuna is having another All-Star quality season since returning from a torn ACL injury which limited his 2021 season. He has a .281/.372/.455 slash line and has contributed with seven home runs and 18 RBIs in just 43 appearances.

Ronald Acuna Jr. to miss more games after latest injury

Ronald Acuna Jr. once again finds himself on the sidelines.

This is the latest in a long list of injuries the 24-year-old has encountered in his young career. He has had issues with his knee, back, groin, and wrist since his 2018 rookie season. A torn ACL halfway through last season cost him the second half of the regular season and the postseason. He missed the first 19 games of this season before finally returning on April 29.

Earlier this season, when facing a groin strain, Braves manager Brian Snitker was asked specifically about Acuna's injury record.

He said:

"Yeah, because he plays with his hair on fire, he plays the thing hard. At his age, he doesn't know anything but full speed ahead."

David O'Brien @DOBrienATL Ronald Acuña Jr. is back in Atlanta getting treatment on his bruised left foot, Brian Snitker said. Said Acuña would join them as soon as he’s ready — could be by end of series in Philly, but not definite. Ronald Acuña Jr. is back in Atlanta getting treatment on his bruised left foot, Brian Snitker said. Said Acuña would join them as soon as he’s ready — could be by end of series in Philly, but not definite.

"Ronald Acuña Jr. is back in Atlanta getting treatment on his bruised left foot, Brian Snitker said. Said Acuña would join them as soon as he’s ready — could be by end of series in Philly, but not definite." - David O'Brian

The Braves are currently second in the National League East, only four games behind the New York Mets. They are 6-4 in their last 10 games and have a 43-32 overall record this season.

The team showed some positive signs in June with a 14-game win streak, one shy of the franchise record. In July, they will face division rivals Philadelphia and New York in a series that will be crucial in determining the outcome of the NL East. The defending World Series champions will be anxious to get Ronald Acuna Jr. back and healthy as soon as possible.

