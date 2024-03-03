Ronald Acuna Jr. Injury Update: Braves GM 'highly confident' of star OF's availability come Opening Day

Ronald Acuna Jr. is dealing with some meniscus irritation, which could be cause for concern for a player who has had debilitating knee injuries in the past and has a game predicated largely on speed and explosiveness. Any knew injury, especially to an already hurt knee, is considered serious.

However, there is currently no cause for concern. According to MLB Network reporter Jon Morosi, the team is confident that Ronald Acuna Jr. will be in the lineup for Opening Day.

Morosi said on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Alex Anthopoulos told MLB Network Radio this morning that he's 'highly confident'oRonald Acuña Jr. will be in the Opening Day lineup. Acuña will have his surgically repaired right knee examined in California this week after experiencing meniscus irritation."

The Atlanta Braves begin their season on March 28, and they believe that this injury or ailment for their star outfielder is not going to cut into his availability then. It might cost him some Spring Training time, but he should be good to go for Opening Day.

Ronald Acuna Jr. expected to be ready to defend his MVP

Ronald Acuna Jr. is the reigning National League MVP. After stealing 40 bases and hitting 40 home runs, he created the 40/40 club. He's the sole member, and he stole upwards of 70 bases last season.

Ronald Acuna Jr. will be ready for Opening Day

To say that he needs his knee to defend this crown would be an understatement. 40 or more home runs is a big milestone, but it's not what won him the award. That was the combination of power and speed, so limiting one aspect severely hurts his chances (as does the arrival of reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani in the NL).

Nevertheless, Alex Anthopoulos is confident that they will have the outfielder's services for Opening Day. Braves fans can rest assured as they try and secure another division crown and make sure they're not an early upset in the NL Playoffs next season. Acuna Jr. will be important to that end.

