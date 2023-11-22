Ronald Acuna Jr. launches game-worn cleats giveaway for fans vying for exclusive piece of baseball history

Ronald Acuña Jr. added another illustrious award to his resume this year when he earned the 2023 National League MVP Award. He received all 30 first-place votes, making him the unanimous choice.

The Atlanta Braves outfielder won the NL Rookie of the Year Award in 2018, but this is his first time receiving the NL MVP.

Acuna Jr. launched his game-worn cleats giveaway for fans vying for an exclusive piece of baseball history. He uploaded the picture of the cleats on Instagram.

"NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. wants to give away some signed game-worn cleats! Like this post and follow @ronaldacunajr13 for a chance to win."

Acuña won his second Silver Slugger Award in 2023 alone, and he became a starting outfielder for the All-Star Game after receiving the most votes from the National League and being awarded the NL Player of the Month twice (in April and June).

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s "Mother's Day" Cleats in 2022

On May 8, 2022, at Trist Park in Atlanta, the three-time All-Star outfielder wore the Nike React "Mother's Day" cleats in the pink/orange/white colorway. In the 9-2 victory over the Brewers, he recorded two hits, one walk, one run, and one RBI.

With the Atlanta Braves, Ronald Acuna Jr. had a spectacular season, while with the Los Angeles Angels, Shohei Ohtani worked extremely hard to win the MVP award in 2023. The vote was unanimously won by both players. Although there have previously been 21 unanimous winners of the award, this is the first time it has occurred in both leagues in MLB history.

The 25-year-old Acuna Jr. won the NL MVP, making him just the fifth Braves player to do so since the team moved to Atlanta. In 2020, the year Atlanta won the World Series, Freddie Freeman was the most recent player to get the award.

Acuña's 2023 season ended with averages of.337,.416, and.596. With 217 hits, 149 runs, 106 RBI, and 41 home runs, he finished the season strong.

