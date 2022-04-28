Ronald Acuna Jr. to make a comeback after a devastating injury, details and expected timeline for his return

Ronald Acuna Jr. is back with the Atlanta Braves after nine months away rehabbing an ACL tear. The ACL tear is one of the most difficult to come back from, but the outfielder has put the work in and has returned ahead of schedule. He will rejoin the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves tonight against the Chicago Cubs.

The Atlanta Braves have a huge target on their backs as the defending champions. With the return of their two-time All-Star and MVP candidate, they just got even more dangerous. Ronald Acuna Jr. was not with the team when they went on their playoff run that ended with a World Series victory, so he will be hungry to get back to the promised land and earn himself a ring.

The Atlanta Braves announced the details of the return of their young superstar via Twitter.

Atlanta Braves @Braves The #Braves today returned OF Ronald Acuña Jr. from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the 10-day injured list. To make room on the active roster, the club designated OF Alex Dickerson for assignment. The #Braves today returned OF Ronald Acuña Jr. from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the 10-day injured list. To make room on the active roster, the club designated OF Alex Dickerson for assignment.

As if the Atlanta Braves weren't stacked enough, the return of their best player elevates them into the stratosphere.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has unfished business

Every professional athlete is an intense competitor, and while the 24-year-old All-Star was happy to see his team win the World Series, he would have preferred to be playing in those games that brought them the championship. Missing out on playoff and championship play could not have been easy for Ronald Acuna Jr. to overcome. Now that he is back, he wants to win it all.

The team around him is certainly motivated and talented enough to repeat as champions. New faces like Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics look to capture the same championship magic the Atlanta Braves had in 2022. Ronald Acuna Jr.'s return could be the shot of adrenaline they need.

Atlanta Braves fans celebrated the return of their top player, with this graphic shared by Bally Sports: Braves on Twitter.

Fans across the MLB are celebrating the return of Ronald Acuna Jr. as he is one of the most talented players in the league today. The crowd's reaction to his long awaited return tonight in Atlanta will be deafening and will be one of the highlights of the season thus far.

