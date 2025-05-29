Ronald Acuna Jr. might feel Phillies' wrath, warns Twins veteran following Bryce Harper’s injury 

Bryce Harper was stung by Spencer Strider's 95 mph fastball on the elbow and the Philadelphia Phillies could be looking for an eye for an eye when they face the Atlanta Braves next on Thursday.

This could mean trouble for Braves slugger Ronald Acuna Jr., as teams generally go after the opposition's best player to exact revenge.

According to former Minnesota Twins star Trevor Plouffe, the Phillies could be looking for revenge even though Strider's pitch meant no harm to Bryce Harper.

"I agree that I think they will retaliate. I don't think Spencer Strouder hit him on purpose," Plouffe said via Chris Rose Sports. "There was intent to go up and in to maybe move the feet. And sometimes you got to protect your player. So maybe I'm going back on things I've said before about I don't want guys to hit. I don't want that to happen because I don't want anyone to get hurt.

"Because surely the guy that's going to get hit is not Spencer Strouder. It's going to be someone that has nothing to do with this at all," he added.

Plouffe said he wouldn't mind if the Phillies go after Acuna Jr. in retaliation:

"I think this is one of those times where, as long as it's done the right way, I wouldn't necessarily have a problem with it. If they go out and hit Acuña in the b**t, I think a message is sent, and that's it — it's over."

Bryce Harper's hit by pitch could result in Zack Wheeler stinging Ronald Acuna Jr.

If the words of Trevor Plouffe are taken into consideration, Ronald Acuna Jr. will need to be wary of Phillies ace Zack Wheeler, whose first pitch he'll face Thursday.

During the same segment, host Chris Rose asked Plouffe if Wheeler does indeed sting Acuna on his hip, what must the umpires do? The Twins star believes they shouldn't interfere.

"This is a feel situation," Plouffe said. "I feel like, okay, where did it hit him? You know, obviously if he hits him on the first pitch, they know it’s with intent. But there are times when the umpires just need to get the freak out of the way, Chris."

While it's not good to see pitchers hitting better with intent, it also signals toward team tradition, suggesting that everyone has each other's backs.

