Ronald Acuna Jr. News: All Star outfielder gets green light for increased activity after injury, aiming for Opening Day return

Ronald Acuna Jr. will more than likely be ready for Opening Day. The outfielder had been suffering from knee issues in his surgically repaired right knee.

However, all things seem to be trending towards a return to activity and eventually a spot in the lineup when the Atlanta Braves take the field on Mar. 28.

The Braves tweeted:

"OF Ronald Acuña Jr. was seen by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles last night, who confirmed irritation in the meniscus of his right knee. Acuña Jr. is set to gradually increase baseball activities and is expected to be ready for Opening Day."

Ronald Acuna Jr. saw Dr. Neal ElAttrache, one of the best and most renowned surgeons in sports. He confirmed the irritation in his meniscus, but it was nothing more than that, which was initially expected.

Therefore, he can continue ramping up baseball activities, and the timeline works out that he should be back for the regular season. Dr. ElAttrache is the man behind Shohei Ohtani's Tommy John surgery, and he also repaired Bryce Harper with the same surgery.

Ronald Acuna Jr. gets positive injury update for Opening Day

Ronald Acuna Jr. is expected to be ready for Opening Day.

The Atlanta Braves were initially hopeful that they'd be able to get Ronald Acuna Jr. back for Opening Day. Their hopes were confirmed after the reigning NL MVP saw Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who has done countless impressive surgeries on the biggest stars across sports.

Fortunately, Acuna wasn't there for surgery, or else he would be out for the foreseeable future and possibly the season. He confirmed what the team thought had happened, and the outfielder received the green light to go ahead and start working again.

Acuna won the MVP on the strength of being the first member of the 40 home run 40 steal club and stole more than 70 bases, so his knee is a valuable part of his game. It's a knee that had a torn ACL not too long ago as well.

