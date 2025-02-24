Ronald Acuna Jr. reveals which player's baseball card he’s collecting this season

Ronald Acuna Jr. is one of the most dynamic players in baseball when he is healthy and rolling at the plate. The 2023 National League MVP Award winner missed the majority of last season after suffering an ACL tear in his left knee, ending his year after only 49 games.

The superstar is expected to return to action this season and should make an immediate impact on the Atlanta Braves lineup. While Ronald Acuna Jr. is undoubtedly looking forward to returning to MLB action, the superstar has shared his excitement for something else this season, something a little more personal.

The Atlanta Braves star may not be the only member of his family tearing up Major League Baseball this season. His younger brother Luisangel Acuna has an opportunity to make an impact with the New York Mets this season and Ronald appears set to join in on the fun, not by playing but by collecting his baseball cards.

"I need some cards of lil' bro!" Ronald Acuna Jr. said via Topps on social media.

Luisangel Acuna will be a hot name among baseball card collectors if he can live up to his potential at the Major League level. The talented rookie has all of the tools to cement himself as an everyday player for the Mets. Last season, Luisangel was impressive over 14 games, posting a .308 batting average with 3 home runs and 6 RBIs.

If he can produce anywhere near that level in 2025, Ronald Acuna Jr. might face stiff competition from baseball collectors when it comes to getting his brother's rookie cards. There could be some big things ahead for the top-tier prospect that the New York Mets recieved in exchange for Max Scherzer back in 2023.

Ronald Acuna Jr. could return to the Braves rotation as early as May

The Atlanta Braves could be in store for a major upgrade to their lineup as soon as May as Acuna Jr. While there has not been a definite timeline for his return to action, Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos has stated that the outfielder is back and is looking ready to contribute once the team decides that he is ready to go.

"The big thing for us is just making sure when he's back, he's full go and he's back to the elite player he's always been," Anthopoulos said of Acuna's status.

Given the fact that this is the second time in his career that Acuna Jr. has torn his ACL, the team will likely not want to rush him back into action before he is 100%. It could be a special season for both Luisangel and Ronald.

